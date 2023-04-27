NCAA upholds ruling on LSU football probation, recruiting visit limit from 2021 violations

BATON ROUGE – The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday upheld its decision from September regarding former LSU offensive line coach James Cregg.

On Sept. 22, 2022, the panel found that Cregg and an unnamed former assistant director of recruiting broke recruiting rules during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period after they had met with a recruit and "provided the prospect with impermissible recruiting inducements."

The committee then ruled that LSU would be limited to 55 official recruiting visits during the 2022-23 academic year, be on one-year probation and pay a $5,000 self-imposed fine, among other penalties.

Cregg appealed the NCAA's ruling after also receiving a three-year show-cause penalty.

In August 2021, Cregg filed a lawsuit against LSU, alleging that the university fired him on June 2, 2021, "for a cause that did not exist," his attorneys Chris Whittington and Robb Campbell told The Advertiser in August 2022.

LSU had been ordered by a Baton Rouge judge to pay Cregg $492,945.20 after he had been let go by the university. LSU appealed the decision, a stance that was fortified by the NCAA's ruling.

"We will pursue all legal options available to us including appealing. Today’s decision by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions affirms LSU’s response to the allegations arising out of Coach Cregg’s conduct," LSU wrote in a statement following the original ruling last September.

The money in question made up the remainder of Cregg's contract with the university from June 17, 2021, to March 31, 2022. He, however, left in late February to join the San Francisco 49ers, where he is currently employed as the team's assistant offensive line coach, covered his compensation.

Cregg was the Tigers' offensive line coach for three seasons, leading the Tigers to the Joe Moore Award for the nation's best offensive line during the 2019 national championship season. His replacement, former Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis, is still the Tigers' offensive line coach.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: NCAA upholds 2021 LSU football recruiting violations by James Cregg