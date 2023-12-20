NCAA transfer portal tracker | Former Summit County players on the move in college football

National signing day isn't just for the Greater Akron high school football players.

There are eight area stars in the transfer portal and a few are signing letters of intent today as well.

Here's what we know about the octet from the the area.

Who are the former Greater Akron-area high school football players who have transferred or are looking to transfer?

Of the eight area players in the portal, three have announced their new school and five are still looking. Here's the breakdown:

Chip Trayanum to Kentucky

Former Hoban star and Ohio State running back will play for Kentucky next season.

Previous college: Ohio State

2023 season: Trayanum scored a walk-off touchdown for the Buckeyes in a dramatic win at Notre Dame in September. He gained 240 yards overall this season with two TDs on 66 carries as a running back.

Background: Kentucky will be the former Hoban star's third school after beginning his career at Arizona State before his transfer to Ohio State. He spent two years apiece at ASU and OSU, also playing linebacker during his career. At Hoban, he helped the Knights win three state titles. Trayanum has one season of eligibility remaining.

Keye Thompson to Pittsburgh

Keye Thompson, left, will be headed to Pitt next fall with a year of eligibility remaining.

Previous college: Ohio

2023 season: Thompson appeared in 14 games and started 13 of them in his sixth season overall. He accounted for 94 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, forced a fumble, recovered three fumbles and had three pass deflections at linebacker. The third-team All-Mid-American Conference selection has 254 career tackles — 23 tackles for loss — three interceptions and 10 passes defended over 45 games with the Bobcats.

Background: This will be Thompson's second college after a prep career at Barberton, where he recorded 144 tackles, four sacks, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and scored 18 touchdowns as a senior. The 2018 graduate was first-team All-Ohio his senior season. He has one year of eligibility left.

Macyo Williams to Utah State

Macyo Williams is leaving Kent State to play for Utah State.

Previous college: Kent State

2023 season: Williams made 18 tackles — three for loss — and had 1.5 sacks as a defensive lineman.

Background: Utah State will be the second college for the 2021 St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate, who played in 31 games for Kent State, totaling 36 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, three sacks and a pass breakup. He was second-team All-Ohio for the Fighting Irish as a senior. He has one year of eligibility left.

DeAnthony Becton, still choosing a school

DeAnthony Becton is in the transfer portal. The Stow graduate has two years of eligibility remaining.

Previous college: Central Michigan

2023 season: Becton did not appear in any games at defensive back for the Chippewas.

Background: The 2021 Stow graduate will be at his second college. He led the Bulldogs to a 5-2 mark his senior season when he recorded three pass breakups and forced a fumble. He had 52 tackles, an interception, nine pass breakups and forced two fumbles as a junior for City Series champion East High. He has two years of eligibility left.

Bangally Kamara, still choosing a school

East graduate Bengally Kamara has one year of eligibility remaining after leaving Pitt.

Previous college: Pittsburgh

2023 season: Kamara made 49 tackles, including three for loss, and had a sack, interception and seven pass breakups at linebacker.

Background: The 2020 East graduate was a first-team All-Ohio selection as a senior and led the Dragons to a City Series championship. He was rated the nation's 23rd-best linebacker. Kamara has 65 career tackles, three sacks, forced a fumble and has seven pass breakups. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Carston Marshall, still choosing a school

Carston Marshall, center, has narrowed his choices to three schools after entering the transfer portal from Iowa State.

Previous college: Iowa State

2023 season: Marshall recorded four tackles in six games at linebacker.

Background: This will be the second college for Marshall, who had 12 career tackles — 3.5 for loss — with the Cyclones. The 2021 Wadsworth graduate posted 50 tackles, including three for loss, and had two sacks as senior for the Grizzlies. He has two years of eligibility left.

Shane Slattery, still choosing a school

Previous college: Kent State

2023 season: Slattery did not appear in a game for the Golden Flashes.

Background: The 2021 Revere graduate made 14 tackles and had a sack as a redshirt freshman in 2022. He was second-team All-Ohio for the Minutemen as a senior and finished with 102 tackles. He has three years of eligibility left.

Ethan Wright, still choosing a school

Manchester graduate Ethan Wright has one year of eligibility remaining and is in the transfer portal.

Previous college: Cincinnati

2023 season: Wright made four tackles in four games for the Bearcats in his second season as a safety.

Background: The 2020 Manchester graduate has played safety and running back over in 32 games for Cincinnati. He has 18 career tackles — one for loss — on defense. Offensively, he has 215 career yards rushing on 32 attempts, five catches for 46 yards, and has scored three touchdowns. He was a two-time Division V Player of the Year and a finalist for Ohio's Mr. Football for the Panthers. Wright finished with 7,804 yards rushing, 130 TDs and 105 rushing touchdowns for the Panthers. He has one year of eligibility left.

