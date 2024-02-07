NCAA transfer portal gets in the way of high school football recruiting

Today’s landscape in college football recruiting has changed dramatically. With the advent of the NCAA transfer portal, and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) complications, nothing is what it used to be. And often not what it appears to be.

There is mass confusion for high school seniors across the country, and as the fog clears, there are far fewer prep prospects signing with Football Bowl Subdivision programs than ever before. In 2014, there were just under 250 high school seniors in the state of Florida who signed with FBS programs. This year’s numbers are not fully collected but the 2024 numbers are definitely lower.

Only 28 seniors from the Orlando area will be signing FBS scholarship papers in the Class of 2024 recruiting cycle. All but two signed in the December early period. Last year, there were 40.

Owen Draves (Army) of Mount Dora Christian, Nolan Munroe (Army) of Bishop Moore, Jonah Cali (Navy), Rameir Gordon (Navy) and Noah Daniels (Air Force) of Winter Park are not officially listed as signees because service academies are not part of the National Letter of Intent program. Every military academy student is on scholarship.

Nationwide, in 2014, most of the 123 FBS programs in the country signed their full allotments of 25 scholarship players. That would make close to 3,000 high school seniors signing. This year, not even close. Take a school like Colorado, for instance. The Buffs took only six high school players this signing cycle.

In state this year, Only Miami (27) and USF (28) maxed out their full allotment. Florida signed just 19 high schoolers, FIU had 17, UCF and FAU 18, and FSU 23.

“I go to the AFCA [American Football Coaches Association] convention every year and I talk to all of the coaches, and I have 1,019 coaches registered with me from all over the country,” said Dwight Thomas, the Florida representative for Catapult Sports, a national football recruiting service. “Last year, out of all of those coaches I talked to, not one of them asked me about a high school football player. All they wanted to know about were (college) players in the transfer portal.”

Thomas, who was Emmitt Smith’s head coach at Escambia High of Pensacola in the 1980s, has spent the better part of the past 25 years as a recruiting analyst covering Florida and Georgia. He’s bothered by today’s trends.

“Today, If you are not an Emmitt Smith, well you are going to have a hard time signing with any big-time school, the so-called Power 5,” Thomas said. “We have to, all of the coaches out there, have to do more and more by any way they can, to promote their players because otherwise it’s not going to happen for them.”

Olympia’s Ware twins, Romelo and Camren, going separate ways to college | Recruiting Insider

The two area players who went FBS on Wednesday were Jones defensive back James Chenault (USF) and Olympia running back Romelo Ware (Northern Illinois).

“I feel very grateful, because where I came from [FBS] scholarships are very rare,” said Chenault, one of two Jones major college signees, joining UF recruit D’antre Robinson.

Jones coach Elijah Williams, who has coached 22 players into FBS programs since 2017, says today’s college football dynamics have made it much more difficult. He had at least three other players who were considered to be FBS-caliber among 13 who signed to play at lower-tier schools, including Football Championship Subdivision programs.

“You have to deal with what the times are, said Williams. “Now some kids who might have gone FBS are going to FCS and some kids who were FCS are now going Division 2.

“The main thing now, is to get to college and get some playing time to get some film so when college’s come around [in the transfer portal] they’ll be looking at you again.”

The NCAA is considering making changes with new legislation. With the 12-team College Football Playoff fast approaching, the powers that be across the college football spectrum — including school presidents, athletic directors and coaches — are beginning to feel pressure to curb what has become somewhat of an out-of-control situation.

The writing is on the wall. College football now needs to do whatever it can to wash it off.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, as well as college football recruiting. He can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays and on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.