What is the NCAA transfer portal? When does it open? Everything to know

As college football winds down, fans are looking ahead to the next big thing: transfer season.

The college football transfer portal opened this week. Fans, coaches and athletes will be watching as some of the top players switch schools.

Although it's been in use since 2018, the NCAA transfer portal is still mystifying for some fans. Here's a breakdown on how it works and what to know.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal Monday.

What is the transfer portal?

The NCAA transfer portal is an online database meant to streamline the first step of an athlete's transfer process.

Athletes tell their current school's compliance office they have decided to explore a transfer, and the compliance office then has two business days to enter that athlete's name into the portal.

Coaches and athletes still have to do the work on either side of recruiting, but the portal provides a way for them to connect more quickly.

When does the transfer portal open for college football?

The Football Bowl Subdivision offers a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal starting Dec. 4. A spring window also opens April 15-30.

These windows restrict when athletes can enter their names into the portal, not when they can transfer schools.

When does the transfer portal close?

The transfer portal window closes Jan. 2, 2024. Athletes can no longer enter their name into the portal until the spring window opens.

Who is in the 2024 college football transfer portal?

See a full list of athletes in the 2024 college football transfer portal here.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is the transfer portal? When does it open? What to know