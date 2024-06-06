NCAA track and field championships: BYU’s Danny Bryant earns All-American honors

Tom Smart, Deseret News

BYU’s Danny Bryant, a sophomore from California, finished fourth in the shot put on the opening day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday in Eugene, Ore.

Bryant produced a personal-record throw of 65 feet, 8 1/4 inches to earn All-American honors, scoring points for BYU in the team race.

Meanwhile, Cameron Bates picked up one point for BYU with an eighth-place finish in the javelin, throwing 236 feet, 6 inches. Weber State’s Josh Trafny finished in 23rd place.

Utah State’s Logan Hammer, a sophomore from Idaho, was 16th in the pole vault with a clearance of 17 feet, 1 1/2 inches.

Most of Wednesday’s competition consisted of semifinals. BYU’s James Corrigan had the fastest time of the day in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing with a personal-record time of 8:28.84.

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks won the steeplechase in last year’s NCAA championships but he joined the professional ranks rather than return to defend his title this season.

Corrigan’s teammate, Wyatt Haughton, and Southern Utah’s Hayden Harward also competed in the steeplechase semifinals but failed to advance.

Two other BYU entries failed to advance. Sebastian Fernandez finished the 800-meter run with a time of 1:49.43, the 20th fastest of the day, and the 4 x 400 relay team of Eli Hazlett, Abram Schaap, Jace Jensen and Trey Jackson clocked a time of 3:07.46 to finish 18th.

The men will have Thursday off as the women take the stage for their own semifinals competition. The finals will be held Friday for the men and Saturday for the women.