NCAA track and field: BYU men finish NCAA championships with Dallin Shurts leading the way

BYU discus thrower Dallin Shurts competes in the NCAA prelims on May 24. This week he will be among the favorites at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon. | Nate Edwards, BYU Photo

BYU scored only one point on the final day of the men’s competition Friday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, finishing tied for 40th place in the team race.

The Cougars’ lone point on Friday came courtesy of Dallin Shurts, who ranked second in the discus headed into the meet and finished eighth.

All seven of BYU’s points came from the throwing events. On Wednesday Danny Bryant placed fourth in the shot put and Cameron Bates was eighth in the javelin.

“Coach (Nik) Arrhenius has done an awesome job with Dallin and our throws group overall,” said head coach Ed Eyestone. “To have all three throwers earn First Team All-American status is big time.”

Last one, best one 🫶



Senior, Dallin Shurts, throws a distance of 59.04M/193’8” in his final throw, placing 8TH IN THE NATION and securing his final first-team All-American status



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/TBTyeIaDgZ — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) June 8, 2024

For once, the Cougars came up short in the events for which they are famous, the distance and middle-distance races. This marks the first time since 2014 that they didn’t produce a first-team All-American (top eight) in those races.

They qualified two athletes for the finals in those events. James Corrigan finished ninth in the steeplechase and Aidan Troutner was 20th in the 5,000.

The Cougars finished 10th in the 2023 championships with 22.5 points, but All-Americans Casey Clinger and Davin Thompson redshirted the 2024 season and defending NCAA steeplechase champion Kenneth Rooks passed up his senior season to join the professional ranks last winter.

“We are redshirting some people on the distance side this year, but I’m proud of the efforts of those that came here today,” said Eyestone. “It’s all about just getting experience with coming to the big meet to become that much stronger next year.”

The BYU women’s team will compete in the finals Saturday, with Cierra Allphin in the high jump, Gretchen Hoekstre in the discus, Taylor Lovell in the steeplechase and Sadie Sargent in the 5,000.

Jenna Hutchins placed sixth in the 10,000-meter final on Thursday.