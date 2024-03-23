NCAA Tourney - Duke downs Vermont, wins 8th straight first-round game
Jason Fitz, Danny Green and Krysten Peek analyze Duke's win over Vermont, including why the Blue Devils might be in trouble moving forward.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
The fantasy hockey postseason is fast approaching, and these skaters offer late-season production that could fuel title runs.
The Cardinals appeared to be in control with an 18-point first half lead. But the Blue Raiders rallied to make tournament history.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Most of the women's brackets were already busted midway through the first day of games, too.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The fantasy baseball season is almost here. Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
March Madness is here, and Friday is the busiest day of the NCAA tournament.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
In today's edition: Day 1 March Madness recap, previewing today's men's and women's action, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Several No. 11 seeds have racked up multiple wins in recent tournaments. Are any from this year bound for deep runs?
Oakland added to Kentucky's March misery on Thursday night, ratcheting up the pressure on Calipari entering the offseason.