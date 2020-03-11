NCAA Tournaments to be played without fans in wake of coronavirus

The NCAA has announced that both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments will be played without fan attendance amidst concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the United States.

"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is based is in the best interest of public health, including that coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

Earlier in the day, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a major conference official told him that "a total cancellation the NCAA Tournament is definitely a possibility".

The Ivy League had already canceled their end-of-season tournament and declared the regular-season champion Yale as their league representative. Players and coaches in the Ivy League responded by signing a petition to reverse that decision.

Additionally, the Pac-12 announced that their conference tournament would proceed with caution, but still allow fans to attend the games.

Multiple conference tournaments for men's basketball are being played this week ahead of Selection Sunday where the bracket will be revealed. Dayton, a site for the First Four games held on March 17th and 18th, first announced the playing of their games without fans.

