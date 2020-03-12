NCAA Tournaments, March Madness canceled in wake of COVID-19

The NCAA has announced the cancellation of the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments in wake of the coronavirus.

NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020

Here's their full statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities

The NCAA had originally announced that the games would be played without the attendance of fans to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and only essential personnel and limited family tickets would be allowed. Now they won't be attending at all.

Shortly before the announcement, Duke and Kansas athletics respectively both said they would be suspending all athletic travel which includes the NCAA Tournaments.

Duke just took itself out of the NCAA tournament. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

Kansas was the top-ranked team in the men's AP poll and Duke was No. 10.

Story continues

On April 16, 2016, the television contract for the men's NCAA Tournament was extended to 2032 in an $8.8 billion deal with CBS and Turner Broadcasting.

Prior to this announcement, the AAC, SEC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Tournaments were all canceled due to the coronavirus.

[RELATED: Pac-12 Tournament canceled "until further notice" due to coronavirus concerns]

Additionally, the NBA, MLS, and NHL have all suspended their respective seasons due to the virus.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the virus, causing Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to be postponed moments before tipoff. After later testing, the virus had spread it to teammate Donovan Mitchell. The incident caused the NBA to suspend the season immediately.

NCAA Tournaments, March Madness canceled in wake of COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest