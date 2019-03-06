NCAA Tournament: Where Are They Now?

Then: Jay Williams hit the ground running at Duke. He finished his freshman year with an average 14.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game and earned honors like ACC’s Rookie of the Year. The Blue Devil’s point guard led the team to the 2001 NCAA title, simultaneously breaking and setting records during the tournament. In 2002, Williams was honored with the Naismith Award and named College Basketball Player of the Year.

Now: Williams was the 2nd overall pick for the Chicago Bulls in 2002, but an unfortunate motorcycle accident halted his professional career in 2003. He returned to the league in 2006, but was shuffled from the New Jersey Nets into the NBA Development League due to his injuries. By 2007, Williams announced he had no plans for another professional return. He did transition to television as a college basketball analyst for ESPN in 2010 and released his autobiography, “Life Is Not An Accident: A Memoir of Reinvention,” in 2016.