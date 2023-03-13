NCAA Tournament - West Region bracket breakdown
Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg gives his first-look breakdown of the West Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.
How do you account for injuries at Houston and UCLA? At a neutral site, the Terrapins get a tough first-round matchup against a West Virginia team ranked 17th by Ken Pomeroy. Bob Huggins could have some tricks up his sleeve against the Crimson Tide, but Alabama should have an advantage playing in Birmingham.
Arkansas basketball will learn its 2023 NCAA Tournament destination on Selection Sunday. Where will the Razorbacks start March Madness?
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who was an assistant coach at Iowa from 1986-92, still has ties to the program over 30 years later.
Breaking down the NCAA Tournament West Region, led by top-seeded Kansas
Tom Izzo earned Michigan State basketball's 25th straight NCAA tournament bid Sunday, and the Spartans face USC in the East Region first round Friday.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
The 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is set. Get your printable bracket here and make your March Madness picks now.
The No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.
Heres how the womens edition of 2023 March Madness is arranged following Selection Sundays bracket reveal.
UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985.