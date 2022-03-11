NCAA Tournament Watch: Notre Dame on shaky ground

Going into this week it felt like a lock that Notre Dame would be among the 68 teams to have their name called on Selection Sunday and be selected for the NCAA Tournament. As of almost 5 p.m. EST on Friday though, are we so certain that’s the case?

Last night’s loss to Virginia Tech certainly didn’t help matters as the Irish came out flat and were playing from behind the entire evening. Notre Dame seems to have a solid case when you glance at their resume but when you start to dissect it, are you really that certain they’re in?

The huge win over Kentucky back in December certainly helps as that was a springboard for the Irish turning their season around. If bad losses still count for anything though, Notre Dame certainly has their fair share of those.

Notre Dame may be in right now but they have some hard rooting against others to do starting tonight.

Indiana beating Big Ten regular season champion Illinois early Friday afternoon bumps the Hoosiers resume seemingly off the bubble a bit and into the dance as they’re headed to the semi-finals of the Big Ten Tournament. Texas A&M upsetting top-seeded Auburn Friday gives the Aggies a boost as well, and it probably doesn’t help that Notre Dame has losses to both the Hoosiers and Aggies this season.

Oklahoma‘s upset of Baylor Thursday night helped the Sooners. Notre Dame fans should be rooting hard for Texas Tech to put a dent in Oklahoma’s resume Friday night in the Big 12. And although they’ve beat the Irish twice, Virginia Tech remains very much on the bubble. North Carolina taking care of the Hokies tonight would also be in Notre Dame’s best interest.

The little bit of good news Notre Dame did get was when Iowa beat Rutgers in the second Big Ten game of the day. The Scarlet Knights are very much on the bubble and can no longer add to their resume which at least helps a little.

Sports Illustrated has put Notre Dame very much on the bubble as they’re included in their “last four in” section early Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, Jonathon Warriner of Making the Madness had an unfortunate projection for Notre Dame fans after Indiana’s victory, sliding the Irish out.

Are you ready for the opposite of what should have been a stress-free weekend?

