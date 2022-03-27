NCAA tournament: Villanova advances to Final Four with win over Houston

Villanova is back in the Final Four.

The Wildcats held off a second-half push from Houston to advance to their third Final Four in the last six NCAA tournaments with a 50-44 win over the Cougars to win the South Region.

Villanova led the entire game and had a comfortable lead throughout much of the second half. But Houston cut the Villanova lead to 42-40 before a big basket by guard Collin Gillespie put the lead back at four with 5:04 to go.

Gillespie has been a rock for the Wildcats all season and especially in the NCAA tournament. He’s made clutch plays whenever Villanova has needed them. He had a quiet night on Saturday with just six points, but that basket and some free throws with less than 26 seconds left essentially snuffed out any chance Houston had of coming back.

Villanova suffered a huge potential loss with less than a minute left when Justin Moore went down with an apparent lower right leg injury as he attempted to drive toward the basket. Moore fell to the floor as something gave way in his right leg and he had to be helped to the Villanova bench as he struggled to put any weight on his right leg.

Neither team shot well from the field, though that was an expected occurrence for a game featuring two of the best defensive teams in college basketball. Both teams entered the game allowing less than 63 points per game and their defensive reputations played out as promised with officials letting both teams play physically.

Villanova shot just 29% from the field while Houston was just 33% from the field. The Wildcats were nearly perfect from the free-throw line, however. Villanova was 15-of-15 at the stripe while Houston was 9-of-14.

The Cougars were abysmal from behind the arc too. Houston was 1-of-20 from three. Yes, 1-of-20. Its only made three of the game came with 16:14 to go when Taze Moore hit a three to cut Villanova’s lead to seven. That make came on Houston’s 10th three-point attempt of the night. The Cougars missed their final 10 threes of the game as they simply couldn’t draw even with the Wildcats.