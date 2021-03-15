NCAA Tournament upset predictions: These are the first-round March Madness upsets to watch

It happens every year. Selection Sunday comes and goes and suddenly, the pressure is on to pick your March Madness bracket.

You agonize over which first-round upsets to pick. Will it be Georgetown over Colorado? Or will Winthrop take down Villanova?

And then, inevitably, you always pick the one that doesn't happen.

Our experts are here to help. We asked five of our college basketball gurus from across the USA TODAY Network to pick the entire NCAA Tournament bracket and this list below is made up of every first-round upset they picked.

No. 12 seed UC-Santa Barbara is a popular pick among USA TODAY Sports&#39; college basketball experts to pull an upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
No. 12 seed UC-Santa Barbara is a popular pick among USA TODAY Sports' college basketball experts to pull an upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY Sports columnist

West:

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara over No. 5 Creighton

East:

No. 9 St. Bonaventure over No. 8 LSU

No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA over No. 6 BYU

South:

No. 9 Wisconsin over No. 8 North Carolina

No. 12 Winthrop over No. 5 Villanova

No. 13 North Texas over No. 4 Purdue

No. 10 Virginia Tech over No. 7 Florida

Midwest:

No. 9 Georgia Tech over No. 8 Loyola-Chicago

No. 10 Rutgers over No. 7 Clemson

See Dan Wolken's full March Madness bracket picks here.

***

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY Sports reporter

West:

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara over No. 5 Creighton

No. 11 Wichita State over No. 6 Southern California

No. 10 VCU over No. 7 Oregon

East:

No. 11 Michigan State over No. 6 BYU

South:

No. 12 Winthrop over No. 5 Villanova

No. 13 North Texas over No. 4 Purdue

No. 14 Colgate over No. 3 Arkansas

Midwest:

No. 14 Morehead State over No. 3 West Virginia

No. 10 Rutgers over No. 7 Clemson

See Scott Gleeson's full March Madness bracket picks here.

***

Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer sports reporter

West:

No. 9 Missouri over No. 8 Oklahoma

No. 11 Wichita State/Drake over No. 6 Southern California

East:

No. 12 Georgetown over No. 5 Colorado

No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA over No. 6 BYU

No. 10 Maryland over No. 7 Connecticut

South:

No. 9 Wisconsin over No. 8 North Carolina

No. 11 Utah State over No. 6 Texas Tech

Midwest:

No. 9 Georgia Tech over No. 8 Loyola-Chicago

No. 14 Morehead State over No. 3 West Virginia

See Keith Jenkins' full March Madness bracket predictions here.

***

Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star sports columnist

West:

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara over No. 5 Creighton

No. 11 Wichita State/Drake over No. 6 Southern California

East:

No. 9 St. Bonaventure over No. 8 LSU

No. 12 Georgetown over No. 5 Colorado

No. 10 Maryland over No. 7 Connecticut

South:

No. 9 Wisconsin over No. 8 North Carolina

No. 10 Virginia Tech over No. 7 Florida

Midwest:

No. 9 Georgia Tech over No. 8 Loyola-Chicago

No. 12 Oregon State over No. 5 Tennessee

No. 10 Rutgers over No. 7 Clemson

See Gregg Doyel's full March Madness bracket predictions here.

***

Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic sports reporter

WEST:

No. 9 Missouri over No. 8 Oklahoma

EAST:

No. 9 St. Bonaventure over No. 8 LSU

SOUTH:

No. 9 Wisconsin over No. 8 North Carolina

See Michelle Gardner's full March Madness bracket picks here.

