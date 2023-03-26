NCAA tournament updates: Miami rallies past Texas to reach program's first Final Four

Miami mounted a furious rally in the final minutes to beat Texas in the Midwest regional final and advance to its first Final Four in program history. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Miami found a way to keep dancing.

After winning with a barrage of 3-pointers two days earlier, the No. 5 Hurricanes used aggressive drives and free throws to mount an epic rally in an 88-81 win Sunday over No. 2 Texas in the NCAA tournament Midwest regional final.

Miami is heading to its first Final Four in program history and will face No. 4 seed UConn in Houston.

Texas built a lead as big as 13 points in the second half of Sunday's game in Kansas City, but the Canes continued to chip away as senior guard Jordan Miller led the charge.

He finished with 27 points on a perfect shooting night, 7-for-7 from the field and 13-of-13 from the free throw line.

The Longhorns, led by interim head coach Rodney Terry, see their dream run come to an end in crushing fashion. Even so, Terry made a strong case to become the team's full-time coach.