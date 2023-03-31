NCAA Tournament - UConn vs. Miami: Best of Final Four Media Day
Players and coaches from Connecticut and Miami spoke with members of the media as they prepared for their matchup in the Final Four on Saturday.
Players and coaches from Connecticut and Miami spoke with members of the media as they prepared for their matchup in the Final Four on Saturday.
Miami is heading to its first Final Four in program history after beating Texas in the Midwest regional final.
UConn is the clear favorite to win it all at the Final Four in Houston.
The men's Final Four will kick off on Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston.
No. 3-seeded LSU and All-American Angel Reese outlasted No. 9 Miami 54-40 to advance to their first Final Four since 2008.
No. 3-seeded Ohio State came out and dominated throughout the game to end No. 2 UConn's streak of Final Four appearances with a 73-61 win.
Georgia Amoore dropped a career-high 29 to lead Virginia Tech to the Elite Eight.
Let's look at five teams on the board with some of the widest odds to make the Final Four.
Auriemma seemed at times frustrated and understanding about UConn not landing a No. 1 seed on Sunday.
The NCAA women's tournament continued its first round on Saturday.
Tennessee is ready to make some noise, Ohio State's path and of course, UConn. Here’s what you should know about Seattle 3 ahead of the NCAA tournament.
Here are some of the records set in the NCAA women's basketball tournament since it began in 1982.
If you need help filling out your men's bracket ahead of the action starting on Thursday, Scott Pianowski has some last-minute advice.
Every coach in the NCAA tournament feels a measure of pressure to advance. Yet all pressure is relative.
A year after Creighton pulled off an improbable run to the Elite Eight a year ago, we break down which teams could go on a run in this year's women's tournament.
These five players have the potential to make big headlines in the coming weeks.
Upsets have jumbled the teams at the top and created questions for the committee about No. 1 seeds, as well as what to do about LSU, how to slot in all the Big Ten talent and how many bubble teams can make the field.
It’s been a wild year in women’s college basketball. The Big Ten is stacked, the ACC is unpredictable, Pac-12 after dark never disappoints and the Big East is a battle.
LSU plays Virginia Tech before two of the best players in the country square off as Iowa faces South Carolina.
In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.
"I may be 73 years old, but I think age is just a number."