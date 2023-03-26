NCAA Tournament - UConn rolls through Gonzaga en route to program’s 6th Final Four

Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Nick Bromberg takes you through 4-seed Connecticut’s dominant win over 3-seed Gonzaga in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

NICK BROMBERG: UConn is back in the Final Four for the first time since winning the National title in 2014. The Huskies absolutely dominated Gonzaga in the Elite Eight on Saturday in an 82-54 win. The victory means number four seed UConn has beaten its four NCAA tournament opponents by a combined 90 points in it's remarkable run so far.

The Huskies are just the seventh team to win each of their first four tournament games by at least 15 points. UConn was the betting favorite for the National title ahead of the Elite Eight and they showed why on Saturday night. The Huskies made 11 threes to Gonzaga's two and outrebounded Gonzaga as the nation's number one offense had its worst game of the season.

Gonzaga entered the game averaging over 87 points per game and had one of its worst offensive performances of the season. Uconn's tournament performances make it seem preposterous that the same team finished fifth in the Big East during the regular season. But advanced statistics have been big fans of the Huskies all season long and that is coming true in the postseason.

After a stellar performance against UCLA on Thursday night, Gonzaga star Drew Timme was plagued by foul trouble in what could be his final college game. Timme has previously said that this would be his final college season but you can't help but wonder if he wants another shot at a national title with his extra year of eligibility after losses in the National title game, sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

UConn meanwhile, is looking to continue its stellar recent Final Four record with its sixth Final Four appearance in the past 25 seasons. And the Huskies have won the National title in four of those previous five trips. But the way it's playing now, don't be surprised at all if UConn makes it five for six in 2023.