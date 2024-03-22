NCAA Tournament - UConn crushes Stetson, sets up date with Northwestern
Jason Fitz, Danny Green, and Krysten Peek analyze the Huskies' 91-52 victory over the Hatters, highlighting why UConn is one of the top teams in this year's tournament.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
The opening slate of games averaged about 8.5 million viewers on Thursday in what was a huge day for the NCAA tournament.
March Madness is here, and Friday is the busiest day of the NCAA tournament.
The Cardinals appeared to be in control with an 18-point first half lead. But the Blue Raiders rallied to make tournament history.
Langborg had two 20-point games in the tournament a season ago for Princeton.
In today's edition: Day 1 March Madness recap, previewing today's men's and women's action, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Several No. 11 seeds have racked up multiple wins in recent tournaments. Are any from this year bound for deep runs?
Oakland added to Kentucky's March misery on Thursday night, ratcheting up the pressure on Calipari entering the offseason.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.