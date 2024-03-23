NCAA tournament - Top takeaways from Day 2
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA champion Danny Green recap the second day of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament and look ahead to the second round
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Which teams have a realistic chance to cut down the nets?
Beyond South Carolina, who will get the No. 1 seeds? Who will get to host? The selection committee has its work cut out for it this week.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
The SEC commissioner wants more power conference teams in the tournament and doesn't seem to care what that means for the little guy. The problem is that those small conference teams are what make March Madness so special.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
The first full day of NCAA women's tournament action featured No. 11 Middle Tennessee upsetting No. 6 Louisville and plenty of other near-upsets.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
It’s officially Madness.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.