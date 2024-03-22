NCAA Tournament - Top takeaways from Day 1
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA champion Danny Green recap the first 16 games of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
UConn is the favorite, but there are at least eight others who are legit contenders to cut down the nets in April.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Which teams have a realistic chance to cut down the nets?
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
Jack Gohlke etched his name into NCAA tournament lore with a 10 3-pointer effort that vanquished the Wildcats.
Gohlke added to Kentucky’s recent March misery, scoring a game-high 32 points on a barrage of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers to fuel Oakland’s stunning upset.
Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Illini's win over Morehead State.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
Plus, a few intriguing teams to watch in the West.