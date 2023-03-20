NCAA Tournament: Tipoff time announced for Tennessee-FAU game

No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (33-3, 18-2 C-USA) in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EDT. TBS will televise the Sweet 16 matchup.

Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating No. 5 seed Duke (27-9, 14-6 ACC), 65-62, Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Florida Atlantic advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, 78-70, on Sunday.

The winner between Tennessee and FAU will advance to the Elite Eight versus the winner of the No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 7 seed Michigan State matchup.

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Duke in NCAA Tournament

More Basketball!

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire