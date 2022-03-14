NCAA tournament tip-off times set for Michigan basketball Thursday, Michigan State Friday

The brackets have been unveiled, and now the tip-off times have been revealed for the first round games in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Michigan basketball have the first game of the day as the tournament reaches the 64-team mark on Thursday, March 17.

The 11th-seeded Michigan Wolverines will face the sixth seed Colorado State Rams on CBS at 12:15 p.m. The broadcast crew of Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdhal will have the call from Indianapolis.

The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 3 seed Tennessee vs. No. 14 seed Longwood scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on CBS.

On Friday, it'll be a late one for fans of the No. 7 seed Michigan State basketball. The Spartans will play their first round game, tip-off against No. 10 seed Davidson is scheduled for approximately 9:40 p.m. on CBS.

They'll face the winner of No. 2 seed Duke vs. No. 15 seed Cal. State-Fullerton who will play the the first half of the night session just after 7 p.m. on CBS.

If Michigan or Michigan State were to win their first round games, they'd play on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Tip times and channels for the second round games will come at the conclusion of each night of Round 1.

