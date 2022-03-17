NCAA Tournament on Thursday: Matchups, TV, streaming, odds for men's and women's March Madness games

Three No. 1 seeds will be in action Thursday as the NCAA men's basketball tournament gets underway.

The top overall seed, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, will begin their quest to go one step better than they did last year when they take on 16th seeded Georgia State in the West Region at Portland, Oregon.

The No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, the Kansas Jayhawks, will take on Texas Southern in Fort Worth, Texas. Also in Fort Worth, the East Region's top seed and the defending national champion Baylor Bears will play Norfolk State.

The women's tournament wraps up its First Four rounds with a pair of games: No. 16 seeds Longwood vs. Mount Saint Mary's in Raleigh, North Carolina; and No. 11 seeds Missouri State and Florida State meeting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's games:

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme celebrates the Bulldogs' victory over Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game.

Men's first round

(all times Eastern; latest odds, over/under totals from Tipico Sportsbook next to favorite)

at Indianapolis

12:15 p.m: (11) Michigan (-1.5, O/U: 137.5) vs. (6) Colorado State

2.45 p.m.: (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee (-17.5, O/U: 132.5)

7:10 p.m.: (15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Kentucky (-18.5, O/U: 132.5)

9:40 p.m. (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray State (-1.5; O/U: 135.5)

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Jamie Erdahl)

at Buffalo

12:40 p.m.: (13) South Dakota State vs. (4) Providence (-1.5, O/U: 148.5)

3:10 p.m.: (12) Richmond vs. (5) Iowa (-10.5, O/U: 149.5)

TV: truTV (Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Evan Washburn)

6:50 p.m.: (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) UConn (-6.5, O/U: 132.5)

9:20 p.m.: (13) Vermont vs. (4) Arkansas (-4.5, O/U: 138.5)

TV: TNT (Nessler, Haywood, Washburn)

at Portland, Ore.

1:45 p.m.: (9) Memphis (-2.5, O/U: 133.5) vs. (8) Boise State

4:15 p.m.: (16) Georgia State vs. (1) Gonzaga (-23.5, O/U: 149.5)

TV: TNT (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Andy Katz)

7:20 p.m.: (12) Indiana vs. (5) Saint Mary's (-2.5, O/U: 126.5)

9:50 p.m.: (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA (-13.5, O/U: 127.5)

TV: TBS (Catalon, Lappas, Katz)

at Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.: (16) Norfolk State vs. (1) Baylor (-20.5, O/U: 137.5)

4:30 p.m.: (9) Marquette vs. (8) North Carolina (-3.5, O/U: 152.5)

TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce)

7:27 p.m.: (9) Creighton vs. (8) San Diego State (-2.5, O/U: 119.5)

9:57 p.m.: (16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Kansas (-22.5, O/U: 144.5)

TV: truTV (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce)

Women's First Four

(all times Eastern)

Florida State Seminoles forward Valencia Myers (32) shoots over a Miami Hurricanes defender during a Jan. 20 game.

at Raleigh, N.C.

7 p.m.: (16) Longwood vs. (16) Mount Saint Mary's

TV: ESPN2 (Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich)

at Baton Rouge, La.

9 p.m.: (11) Missouri State vs. (11) Florida State

TV: ESPN2 (Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick)

Where can I watch NCAA Tournament games online?

Live streaming is available at CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app; truTV.com, on the truTV app; TNTdrama.com and the TNT app and TBS.com and the TBS app.

Streaming is also available on FuboTV and through March Madness Live on the NCAA website.

Women's games can be seen on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

