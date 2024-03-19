NCAA tournament: Texans WR Tank Dell picks Houston to win it all

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell thinks his alma mater is going to win the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament this season.

The former Cougars star picked the No. 1-seeded Houston to advance to the NCAA championship and beat No. 2-seeded Iowa State in the final. If that happens, it would also be a rematch of the Big 12 conference title game where the Cyclones beat the Cougars by 28 points.

Other notable selections by Dell: He picked No. 7 Texas to go to the Elite Eight, No. 11 Oregon to beat No. 6 South Carolina and No. 3 Creighton and No. 12 UAB to upset No. 5 San Diego State in the first round.

Tank Dell’s bracket! #MarchMadness All Big-12 🏆 game 😤

Texas to the Elite 8 🤘

UAB > San Diego State 👀 Get YOUR bracket done today 👇 https://t.co/9YpeTvgLcn pic.twitter.com/SZKcG2jfnJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024

Dell heads into the 2024 season off an incredible rookie year. The third-round pick caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns as one of C.J. Stroud’s most reliable targets.

A season-ending leg injury derailed Dell’s promising rookie campaign after 11 games, though. He is expected to return in time for the start of the 2024 season and his reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Dell should once again be one of Stroud’s top targets alongside fellow wideout Nico Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz. The Texans also brought back receiver Noah Brown and still have Robert Woods and John Metchie III on the roster. The biggest addition to the offense is running back Joe Mixon, who will replace Devin Singletary in the backfield.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire