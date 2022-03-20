NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Michigan postgame social media buzz

In this article:

No. 3 seed Tennessee (27-8) lost to 11th-seeded Michigan (19-14), 76-68, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday.

Tennessee defeated Longwood, 88-56, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan defeated Colorado State, 75-63, in first-round play, advancing to play Tennessee.

With the loss to the Wolverines, Tennessee’s 2021-22 season came to an end. The Vols won the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament, the program’s first since 1979.

Following the Tennessee-Michigan game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz.

Ja Morant

kennedy chandler ‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 19, 2022

Tennessee basketball

📊 FINAL STATS 📊 CHANDLER – 19p / 4r / 9a

JAMES – 13p / 6r / 3a

PLAVŠIĆ – 9p / 9r

ZEIGLER – 8p

FULKERSON – 6p / 2r

VESCOVI – 5p / 4r

HUNTLEY-HATFIELD – 4p / 2r

AIDOO – 4p pic.twitter.com/hO80BYtmy3 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 20, 2022

Adam Schefter

Michigan HC Juwan Howard embracing Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler: pic.twitter.com/e6r7BoT3RG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2022

SportsCenter

Michigan eliminated Tennessee and HC Juwan Howard consoled an emotional Kennedy Chandler after the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/b7gDgQTbEG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2022

CBS Sports

After the game, @umichbball Head Coach Juwan Howard comforted Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler. pic.twitter.com/RHTLTdK3Xy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2022

NCAA March Madness

Juwan Howard took a moment to console Kennedy Chandler after the Michigan-Tennessee game Respect. 👏 @umichbball @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/G1kQixPRJx — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

Michigan basketball

Still dancing 🕺 HD: 27P / 11R / 4A / 1B / 1S

EB: 23P / 3R / 5A

MD: 13P / 6R / 3B 〽️🏀 | #GoBlue | #MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/ULN3bSIb7c — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2022

C.J. Watson

Chandler one of the best PGs to come thru UT — C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) March 19, 2022

Chris Harris

FOX College Hoops

Juwan Howard consoled @Vol_Hoops’s Kennedy Chandler after the game ❤️🏀 (Via @MarchMadnessMBB) pic.twitter.com/OJjdrZi466 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 20, 2022

Seth Davis

Juwan Howard hugging a crying Kennedy Chandler is all the feels, man. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 19, 2022

Yahoo Sports

This is nice 🧡💙 Michigan HC Juwan Howard consoles Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler after the game. (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/K1g1SL6ZCY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 20, 2022

Matt Norlander

Juwan Howard and Kennedy Chandler. Wow. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2022

