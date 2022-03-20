NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Michigan postgame social media buzz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Harralson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Juwan Howard
    Juwan Howard
    American basketball player and coach
  • Kennedy Chandler
    American basketball player

No. 3 seed Tennessee (27-8) lost to 11th-seeded Michigan (19-14), 76-68, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday.

Tennessee defeated Longwood, 88-56, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan defeated Colorado State, 75-63, in first-round play, advancing to play Tennessee.

With the loss to the Wolverines, Tennessee’s 2021-22 season came to an end. The Vols won the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament, the program’s first since 1979.

PHOTOS: Michigan defeats Tennessee in 2022 NCAA Tournament

PHOTOS: Tennessee celebrates first SEC Tournament title since 1979

Following the Tennessee-Michigan game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz.

Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Ja Morant

Tennessee basketball

Tennessee basketball

Adam Schefter

SportsCenter

CBS Sports

NCAA March Madness

Michigan basketball

C.J. Watson

Chris Harris

FOX College Hoops

Seth Davis

Yahoo Sports

Matt Norlander

Vol Network

1

1

Recommended Stories