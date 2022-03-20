NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Michigan postgame social media buzz
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Juwan HowardAmerican basketball player and coach
- Kennedy ChandlerAmerican basketball player
No. 3 seed Tennessee (27-8) lost to 11th-seeded Michigan (19-14), 76-68, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday.
Tennessee defeated Longwood, 88-56, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan defeated Colorado State, 75-63, in first-round play, advancing to play Tennessee.
With the loss to the Wolverines, Tennessee’s 2021-22 season came to an end. The Vols won the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament, the program’s first since 1979.
PHOTOS: Michigan defeats Tennessee in 2022 NCAA Tournament
PHOTOS: Tennessee celebrates first SEC Tournament title since 1979
Following the Tennessee-Michigan game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz.
Postgame social media buzz is listed below.
Ja Morant
kennedy chandler ‼️
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 19, 2022
Tennessee basketball
End of the road.#GBO pic.twitter.com/Dzi9nMQ1HZ
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 20, 2022
Tennessee basketball
📊 FINAL STATS 📊
CHANDLER – 19p / 4r / 9a
JAMES – 13p / 6r / 3a
PLAVŠIĆ – 9p / 9r
ZEIGLER – 8p
FULKERSON – 6p / 2r
VESCOVI – 5p / 4r
HUNTLEY-HATFIELD – 4p / 2r
AIDOO – 4p pic.twitter.com/hO80BYtmy3
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 20, 2022
Adam Schefter
Michigan HC Juwan Howard embracing Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler: pic.twitter.com/e6r7BoT3RG
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2022
SportsCenter
Michigan eliminated Tennessee and HC Juwan Howard consoled an emotional Kennedy Chandler after the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/b7gDgQTbEG
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2022
CBS Sports
After the game, @umichbball Head Coach Juwan Howard comforted Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler. pic.twitter.com/RHTLTdK3Xy
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2022
NCAA March Madness
Juwan Howard took a moment to console Kennedy Chandler after the Michigan-Tennessee game
Respect. 👏 @umichbball @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/G1kQixPRJx
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022
Michigan basketball
Still dancing 🕺
HD: 27P / 11R / 4A / 1B / 1S
EB: 23P / 3R / 5A
MD: 13P / 6R / 3B
〽️🏀 | #GoBlue | #MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/ULN3bSIb7c
— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2022
C.J. Watson
Chandler one of the best PGs to come thru UT
— C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) March 19, 2022
Chris Harris
Good season fellas @KChandler_1 Great game https://t.co/y663bI8V5X
— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 20, 2022
FOX College Hoops
Juwan Howard consoled @Vol_Hoops’s Kennedy Chandler after the game ❤️🏀
(Via @MarchMadnessMBB)
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 20, 2022
Seth Davis
Juwan Howard hugging a crying Kennedy Chandler is all the feels, man.
— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 19, 2022
Yahoo Sports
This is nice 🧡💙
Michigan HC Juwan Howard consoles Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler after the game.
(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/K1g1SL6ZCY
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 20, 2022
Matt Norlander
Juwan Howard and Kennedy Chandler. Wow.
— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2022
Vol Network
Final https://t.co/hNo5FqlqJ0
— Vol Network (@VolNetwork) March 20, 2022
1
1