NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Louisiana basketball pregame social media buzz

No. 4 seed Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 13 seed Louisiana (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Tipoff is slated for 9:40 p.m. EDT and will be televised by CBS.

The winner of the Tennessee-Louisiana contest will advance to play the winner between No. 5 Duke and No. 12 Oral Roberts.

Louisiana won the Sun Belt Conference championship this season. Tennessee enters NCAA Tournament play after being eliminated by Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Louisiana first-round matchup, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

2023 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Louisiana basketball score predictions https://t.co/gWqdf3EMnX — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 15, 2023

How to watch the first round NCAA Tournament game between Tennessee and Louisiana on Thursday. https://t.co/FUjQA7tn5g — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 16, 2023

THURSDAY'S NCAA TOURNAMENT GAMES: Alabama/Texas A&M CC

Maryland/WVU

SDSU/Charleston

UVA/Furman

USU/Missouri

Arizona/Princeton

Kansas/Howard

Arkansas/Illinois

Duke/ORU

Tennessee/Louisiana

Houston/NKU

Auburn/Iowa

Texas/Colgate

Texas A&M/PSU

UCLA/UNC Asheville

Northwestern/Boise St — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 16, 2023

Louisiana coach Bob Marlin said he voted Santiago Vescovi second-team All-American last week. Lofty praise for Vescovi before the Vols and Ragin' Cajuns face off. https://t.co/0OV61i2zxq — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) March 15, 2023

A look back at Tennessee’s 2000 NCAA Tournament win versus Louisiana. https://t.co/MZapgeH6Ug — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 15, 2023

Struggling to pick upsets? 🤔@TheAndyKatz dropped his top upset picks of the First Round 👀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lywXPZHKpt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2023

Calling Vol Nation! Join us on March 16th to send off our Vols in Big Orange style🎉#GoVols ⏰No later than 8:00 PM

📍Grand Bohemian Hotel, Orlando https://t.co/E5bRCT109J — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) March 15, 2023

If the Vols have one fan, I am that fan. pic.twitter.com/atL6Mc3riJ — VolShop (@UTVolShop) March 15, 2023

Like if some of these streaks are older than you 😳

RT if you’ve been alive for all of them 😅 pic.twitter.com/YXMCcDM4Od — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2023

The NCAA men's tournament will crown a champion in Houston. A rundown of the schedule for all 67 games on the road to deciding who cuts down the nets. https://t.co/a0maZZtuxc — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 16, 2023

WE GOT 8 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/HTMvXoaqDV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 12, 2023

#VolNation are you ready for Orlando? @Vol_Hoops takes on Louisiana in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament this Thursday! Sections 104 & 105 will be our official seating areas for this opening game! Tickets are available using the link below #GBO 🔗: https://t.co/6W1unB9ZTJ pic.twitter.com/tpKVURoJ83 — Tennessee Fund (@TennesseeFund) March 13, 2023

See you in Orlando, Vol Nation! GBO! https://t.co/wQKvLMxZQv — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) March 13, 2023

