NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Louisiana basketball postgame social media buzz

Zach McKinnell
·3 min read

No. 4 seed Tennessee (24-10, 11-7 SEC) defeated No. 13 seed Louisiana (26-8, 13-5 Sun Belt), 58-55, Thursday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee advances to play No. 5 seed Duke in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. EDT (CBS).

Tyreke Key led the Volunteers with 12 points and four rebounds, while Jahmai Mashack contributed 11 points and three assists for the Vols.

With the win, Tennessee improves to 3-0 against the Ragin’ Cajuns in the NCAA Tournament (1982, 2000).

Following Tennessee’s first round win over Louisiana, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Louisiana postgame social media buzz is listed below.

