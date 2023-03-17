NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Louisiana basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 4 seed Tennessee (24-10, 11-7 SEC) defeated No. 13 seed Louisiana (26-8, 13-5 Sun Belt), 58-55, Thursday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee advances to play No. 5 seed Duke in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. EDT (CBS).

Tyreke Key led the Volunteers with 12 points and four rebounds, while Jahmai Mashack contributed 11 points and three assists for the Vols.

With the win, Tennessee improves to 3-0 against the Ragin’ Cajuns in the NCAA Tournament (1982, 2000).

Following Tennessee’s first round win over Louisiana, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Louisiana postgame social media buzz is listed below.

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 KEY – 12p / 4r

MASHACK – 11p / 3a / 2s

PLAVSIC – 9p / 4r

NKAMHOUA – 8p / 5r

JAMES – 8p / 4r / 3a

AIDOO – 6p / 4r / 2b

VESCOVI – 3p / 4a / 2s

PHILLIPS – 1 Vols 58, Louisiana 55 pic.twitter.com/xOJotGestg — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 17, 2023

(4) TENNESSEE IS ON TO THE SECOND ROUND 🔥 The Vols defeat (13) Louisiana 58-55 and move on to the Round of 32 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/r3T1Wy9nh4 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

MOVING ON. 🟠 4 @Vol_Hoops survives the Ragin' Cajun comeback attempt and advances to the Second Round!#SECMBB x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/45rX7emEzh — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 17, 2023

Vols survive ✔️

Vols advance ✔️@Vol_Hoops keep on dancing‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ir02yhbnHc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 17, 2023

Tennessee holds on to win 58-53, and will face the Duke Blue Devils next. Vols need a better offensive output, but can’t get much better than what they did defensively — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) March 17, 2023

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes picks up $200,000 bonus for Vols advancing to NCAA men's round of 32, which they do after nearly squandering a huge lead against Louisiana. Barnes now has $500,000 in bonuses so far. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) March 17, 2023

With the Tennessee win, the @SEC ties the record for the most amount of wins (5) by a conference on a single day in NCAAM’s tournament history. https://t.co/V8KoeXGNa7 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) March 17, 2023

No. 13 Louisiana gave No. 4 Tennessee a game, but the Vols held on to win! Tyreke Key finished with a team-high 12 points off the bench 😤 pic.twitter.com/y66VGs7Tmu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 17, 2023

BIG U beats the buzzer 🚨

pic.twitter.com/ZG3Qo6ox0c — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 17, 2023

Half of the R32 matchups are set! 1 Kansas

8 Arkansas 1 Alabama

8 Maryland 1 Houston

9 Auburn 2 Texas

10 Penn State 2 UCLA

7 Northwestern 7 Missouri

15 Princeton 5 SDSU

13 Furman 4 Tennessee

5 Duke — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 17, 2023

Saturday schedule (all times ET): SDSU-Furman (12:10, CBS); Duke-Tennessee (2:40, CBS), Kansas-Arkansas (5:15, CBS); Missouri-Princeton (6:10, TNT); Houston-Auburn (7:10, TBS); Texas-Texas A&M/Penn St. (7:45, CBS); UCLA-Northwestern (8:40, TNT); Alabama-Maryland (9:40, TBS). — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire