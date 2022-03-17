NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Longwood pregame social media buzz

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will tipoff Thursday.

Tennessee (26-7) will play in the South region as a No. 3 seed against 14th-seeded Longwood (26-6) on Thursday.

Tipoff is slated for 2:45 p.m. EDT between Tennessee and Longwood. CBS will televise the first-round matchup.

Tennessee’s 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance is the fourth during Rick Barnes’ tenure as the Vols’ head coach.

Tennessee enters Thursday’s contest after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa, Florida. The SEC Tournament championship was the Vols’ first since 1979.

Ahead of Thursday’s first-round matchup, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

Brock Jancek

From @USATODAY via @VolsWire: “@BrockJancek signs NIL deal to promote rest during NCAA Tournament” Proud to have you rep @Vol_Hoops on our Dream Team, Brock! 😴🏀https://t.co/AVC6ZKKani — Sheets & Giggles (@SheetsGiggles) March 16, 2022

Kennedy Chandler

CONGRATS KENNEDY ON YOUR NEW NIL/PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH MOUNTAIN DEW/RUFFLES. pic.twitter.com/uqMmNzkvgJ — Kylan Chandler (@kylanent1911) March 16, 2022

Jimmy Dykes

First class on my Jet all the way through … pic.twitter.com/VcwNEjqTj0 — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) March 16, 2022

Marty Smith

How close am I? Fill out your bracket here! ➡️ https://t.co/niNQX21qz8 pic.twitter.com/aZs8vv213c — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) March 16, 2022

Kris Budden

You’ve got 4 hours left to get yours done! Fill out your bracket here! ➡️ https://t.co/EsxegWBDvi pic.twitter.com/4F3tHEBq5k — Kris Budden (@KrisBudden) March 17, 2022

Dick Vitale

It will be the year of the Cats/ BBN will roll big time in @MarchMadnessMBB ! @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/WRYwM7LEUc — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 14, 2022

Jimmy Fallon

🚨 @jimmyfallon’s bracket is HERE! 🏀 Tennessee ➡️ Final Four

🏀 Purdue ➡️ Final Four

🏀 Gonzaga wins it all

🏀 Vermont > Arkansas#MarchMadness @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/vcIsndDmJe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2022

Al Bernstein

My final four is Gonzaga, Baylor, Tennessee, & Wisconsin. I think the Zags will finally win it all this year. — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) March 17, 2022

Dave Briggs

TENNESSEE is a Final Four team and won’t surprise my if they cut down the nets 🏀 pic.twitter.com/mDoew8RcZr — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) March 13, 2022

Drew DeArmond

Colin Cowherd

Did the @Vol_Hoops get shafted a little w a three seed? Yes. In the end though, they’ll use it as motivation. That’s a nice edge to have for a coach. My favorite dark horse in tourney. Young but good. #Vols — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 14, 2022

Jason Smith

I may be a sap for a story, but my Final Four is: Duke, Baylor, Auburn, Tennessee. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) March 17, 2022

Evan Miyakawa

Bracket simulation of the day from https://t.co/cegyfzq9cx – "Gonzaga versus the SEC" National champ: Tennessee

Final Four: Tennessee, Gonzaga, Auburn, Alabama Other notables:

– Providence Elite Eight

– Toledo Sweet Sixteen pic.twitter.com/rWK7YKjhx2 — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 8, 2022

Phil Murphy

🔮 FINAL FOUR 🔮 Gonzaga

Purdue

Tennessee

Kansas Gonzaga over Tennessee — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) March 17, 2022

