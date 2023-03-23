NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-FAU basketball pregame social media buzz

No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (33-3, 18-2 C-USA) in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Tipoff between the Vols and Owls is slated for 9 p.m. EDT. TBS will televise the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 contest.

The winner of the Tennessee-Florida Atlantic matchup will advance to the Elite Eight versus the winner of the No. 3 seed Kansas State and No. 7 seed Michigan State game.

Kansas State and Michigan State is slated to tipoff at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday (TBS).

Ahead of Thursday’s Sweet 16 contest between Tennessee and FAU, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

updates to today's pregame fan events: pic.twitter.com/o3oiqvMdKt — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 23, 2023

"We have a lot of resilient players that are willing to put everything on the line." 👏 Santiago Vescovi joined @TheAndyKatz to discuss the #MarchMadness run so far for @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/5woX686eyM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2023

Let the MADNESS continue! pic.twitter.com/XzOr1ozT9x — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 23, 2023

Owl Nation, time to get fired up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WPLkpJwQFW — FAU Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 23, 2023

𝕊𝕨𝕖𝕖𝕥 𝟙𝟞 𝕚𝕟 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕖𝕟 🆚 Tennessee

⏰ 9:15 p.m.

🏟️ Madison Square Garden, New York City

📺 TBS

📻 https://t.co/KJz0oSgsfG pic.twitter.com/BHvJPNk9QD — FAU Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 23, 2023

Awesome gift from VOL Dining. Beautiful basketball cookies.

Let’s go Vols and Lady Vols!🍊 pic.twitter.com/YOT9tyRLus — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) March 22, 2023

Today is the day we bring Big Orange to NYC for the Sweet 16! You can join us at two events👇 🍊Team hotel send-off at 6:30PM at Downtown Marriott NYC

🍊Tennessee Tailgate from 4:00PM-6:00PM at Printer's Alley NYC pic.twitter.com/irLnJkwmER — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) March 23, 2023

Everyone wish baby Smokey XI a happy #NationalPuppyDay! pic.twitter.com/HnGtAv5PQ0 — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) March 23, 2023

The #NCAA men’s basketball Sweet 16 round tips Thursday night with action in the Big Apple and Sin City. Here’s a look at the matchups. Story: https://t.co/9hjFMKh40T pic.twitter.com/vnJPdQ9ofD — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 23, 2023

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight have long been associated with March Madness, but who came up with those catchy names? Here's the history of the terms. https://t.co/imzNn7QMuv — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 23, 2023

Is your national champion still alive? Do you still have at least two final four teams remaining? Well, a perfect bracket is probably out of reach now. But a top bracket could still net you $25K. Sign in to see how your bracket is doing. https://t.co/r1uNKRsPeE @TGIFridays pic.twitter.com/IYargjZ91z — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 23, 2023

Just wanted to pop on here and show y’all that these are back in stock…https://t.co/CwjSoVWfD8 🧢 pic.twitter.com/QBYCqUYUFv — VolShop (@UTVolShop) March 23, 2023

