NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-FAU basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (34-3, 18-2 C-USA) defeated No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-11, 11-7 SEC), 62-55, in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. 

Florida Atlantic advances to the Elite Eight to face No. 3 seed Kansas State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Jonas Aidoo and Josiah-Jordan James led the Vols with 10 points each. Santiago Vescovi finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Tennessee is now 1-8 all-time in Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games.

Following Tennessee’s Sweet 16 loss to Florida Atlantic, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-FAU postgame social media buzz is listed below.

