NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-FAU basketball postgame social media buzz
No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (34-3, 18-2 C-USA) defeated No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-11, 11-7 SEC), 62-55, in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.
Florida Atlantic advances to the Elite Eight to face No. 3 seed Kansas State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Jonas Aidoo and Josiah-Jordan James led the Vols with 10 points each. Santiago Vescovi finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Tennessee is now 1-8 all-time in Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games.
Following Tennessee’s Sweet 16 loss to Florida Atlantic, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-FAU postgame social media buzz is listed below.
Journey's end. pic.twitter.com/hDjyaREsIZ
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 24, 2023
FAU IS STILL DANCING!!!!!
WE’RE GOING TO THE ELITE EIGHT!!!!
#MarchMadness #WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/aQ3bgSLwEy
— FAU Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 24, 2023
THE OWLS ARE ELITE EIGHT BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY‼️ 🦉 @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/FOs9tyc3OA
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2023
FAU STUNS TENNESSEE TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE 8 🦉#MarchMadness @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/3ZmiLPLohE
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023
FAU is Elite 8 bound! 👏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/hgq0i3jDWR
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023
It’s confirmed that the Owls are ELITE.
#MarchMadness #WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/6XPxrm5QgE
— FAU Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 24, 2023
OWLS WIN‼️@FAUMBB knock off Tennessee on their way to the @MarchMadnessMBB 𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙏𝙀 𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏#CUSAMBB 🏀 | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dWQ0X4Y7pv
— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 24, 2023
“We gonna be good one day.” ❤️
Johnell Davis sends a message to his mother after @FAUMBB knocked off Tennessee. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DuTlRXumO4
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023
Rick Barnes’ NCAA Tournament appearances at Tennessee:
2017-2018: Second Round
2018-2019: Round of 16
2020-2021: First Round
2021-2022: Second Round
2022-2023: Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/LmkHKWpSUF
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 24, 2023
FAU TO THE ELITE EIGHT pic.twitter.com/glBfMRbyr9
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 24, 2023
The Florida Atlantic Owls are the 4th team since the field expanded in 1985 to reach the Elite 8 after entering the year with no NCAA Tournament wins. pic.twitter.com/4FqXpYJzbG
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 24, 2023
Thinks you didn't think you'd here, FAU is going to the Elite 8 pic.twitter.com/0QkOl83yAd
— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 24, 2023
Upset Alert 🚨: #9 FAU Advances To The Elite 8 With A 62-55 Victory Over #4 Tennessee! 🦉🔥
Johnell Davis: 15 Pts, 6 Reb@KOBNelly
📸: @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/FFdR5AuVIH
— LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) March 24, 2023
Florida Atlantic is the 7th 9-seed to reach the Elite 8, joining 1979 Penn, 1981 St. Joseph's, 1994 Boston College, 2013 Wichita State, 2018 Kansas State and Florida State. pic.twitter.com/dFaSSn6sRn
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 24, 2023
FAU fans down in Boca Raton right now pic.twitter.com/shKf74ThbU
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 24, 2023
Tennessee basketball crumbles in Sweet 16 against Florida Atlantic in season-ending loss https://t.co/Cbs4UvQqo1
— GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) March 24, 2023
Tennessee fans rn 😳#MarchMadness #MarchSadness pic.twitter.com/6akt3vEDkf
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023
Florida Atlantic has been a D-I program for 30 years.
This is just FAU’s 2nd NCAA Tournament appearance.
Six days ago against Memphis, the Owls got their 1st tournament win.
Less than a week later, FAU has reached its 1st ever Elite Eight.
College basketball is the best.
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 24, 2023
Jonas in the mix
pic.twitter.com/CfrrIVmhHc
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 24, 2023
I'd like to make myself believe 🦉#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/r6TXjluQLA
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023
Tonight’s victory brings all types of milestones….it’s also win number 100 for @CoachDustyMay!
#WinningInParadise #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tsGlPxhE9n
— FAU Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 24, 2023
before this year, it wasn't just that FAU men's basketball had never won an NCAA Tournament game
it was also winless in the NIT, CBI and the CIT pic.twitter.com/q0rzkbWTTk
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 24, 2023
PHOTOS: FAU defeats Tennessee in the Sweet 16 https://t.co/GY7FYgE8sE
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 24, 2023
it’s a green light
pic.twitter.com/MzmcwZMpfp
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 24, 2023
In honor of FAU advancing to the Elite 8, reply with your favorite owl photo.@FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/Viy0V0RrIJ
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2023