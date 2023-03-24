NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-FAU basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (34-3, 18-2 C-USA) defeated No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-11, 11-7 SEC), 62-55, in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Florida Atlantic advances to the Elite Eight to face No. 3 seed Kansas State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Jonas Aidoo and Josiah-Jordan James led the Vols with 10 points each. Santiago Vescovi finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Tennessee is now 1-8 all-time in Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games.

Following Tennessee’s Sweet 16 loss to Florida Atlantic, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-FAU postgame social media buzz is listed below.

THE OWLS ARE ELITE EIGHT BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY‼️ 🦉 @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/FOs9tyc3OA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2023

FAU STUNS TENNESSEE TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE 8 🦉#MarchMadness @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/3ZmiLPLohE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

“We gonna be good one day.” ❤️ Johnell Davis sends a message to his mother after @FAUMBB knocked off Tennessee. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DuTlRXumO4 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

Rick Barnes’ NCAA Tournament appearances at Tennessee: 2017-2018: Second Round

2018-2019: Round of 16

2020-2021: First Round

2021-2022: Second Round

2022-2023: Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/LmkHKWpSUF — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 24, 2023

FAU TO THE ELITE EIGHT pic.twitter.com/glBfMRbyr9 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 24, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls are the 4th team since the field expanded in 1985 to reach the Elite 8 after entering the year with no NCAA Tournament wins. pic.twitter.com/4FqXpYJzbG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 24, 2023

Thinks you didn't think you'd here, FAU is going to the Elite 8 pic.twitter.com/0QkOl83yAd — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 24, 2023

Upset Alert 🚨: #9 FAU Advances To The Elite 8 With A 62-55 Victory Over #4 Tennessee! 🦉🔥 Johnell Davis: 15 Pts, 6 Reb@KOBNelly 📸: @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/FFdR5AuVIH — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) March 24, 2023

Florida Atlantic is the 7th 9-seed to reach the Elite 8, joining 1979 Penn, 1981 St. Joseph's, 1994 Boston College, 2013 Wichita State, 2018 Kansas State and Florida State. pic.twitter.com/dFaSSn6sRn — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 24, 2023

FAU fans down in Boca Raton right now pic.twitter.com/shKf74ThbU — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 24, 2023

Tennessee basketball crumbles in Sweet 16 against Florida Atlantic in season-ending loss https://t.co/Cbs4UvQqo1 — GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) March 24, 2023

Florida Atlantic has been a D-I program for 30 years. This is just FAU’s 2nd NCAA Tournament appearance. Six days ago against Memphis, the Owls got their 1st tournament win. Less than a week later, FAU has reached its 1st ever Elite Eight. College basketball is the best. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 24, 2023

Jonas in the mix

pic.twitter.com/CfrrIVmhHc — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 24, 2023

I'd like to make myself believe 🦉#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/r6TXjluQLA — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

before this year, it wasn't just that FAU men's basketball had never won an NCAA Tournament game it was also winless in the NIT, CBI and the CIT pic.twitter.com/q0rzkbWTTk — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 24, 2023

PHOTOS: FAU defeats Tennessee in the Sweet 16 https://t.co/GY7FYgE8sE — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 24, 2023

it’s a green light

pic.twitter.com/MzmcwZMpfp — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 24, 2023

In honor of FAU advancing to the Elite 8, reply with your favorite owl photo.@FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/Viy0V0RrIJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire