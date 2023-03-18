NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Duke basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-10, 11-7 SEC) defeated No. 5 seed Duke (27-9, 14-6 ACC), 65-52, Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and will face the winner of the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic and No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson game.

Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols with 27 points and five rebounds, while shooting over 76 percent from the field. Santiago Vescovi contributed 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Following Tennessee’s second-round win over Duke, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Duke postgame social media buzz is listed below.

SWEET 16 VOLS pic.twitter.com/21SqkU92ln — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 18, 2023

(4) TENNESSEE ADVANCES 👏 The Vols outlast (5) Duke 65-52 to move on to the Sweet 16! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TaD5y5D9fL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

The Vols are HYPE about advancing to the Sweet 16 🔥@Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/cDgBqCkQFx — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 18, 2023

VOLS MOVE ON!🔥 Tennessee impresses with a 13-point win over Duke in the second round. The Volunteers are on to the Sweet Sixteen! #MarchMadness @LockedOnVols pic.twitter.com/2epp5ZTthe — Locked On College Basketball (@LockedOnCBB) March 18, 2023

Tennessee ended last year unbelievably hot (13-1) & gets bounced by a bubble team (Michigan) who was 5-5 in their last 10, in the Round of 32. Tennessee ends this year iffy (6-7) & just beat a team who’s won 10 in a row (Duke) to advance to the Sweet 16. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/f6RZUbHTvQ — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 18, 2023

NEW YORK CITY BABY — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 18, 2023

TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN DUKE TO ADVANCE TO THE SWEET 16‼️ @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/xyPFG2m3Rw — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 18, 2023

.@Vol_Hoops F Olivier Nkamhoua joined @LaurenShehadi following the win and talked about “living in the mud” ⬇️ “It means we’re tough…We bring you to our level. We bring you to our world.” pic.twitter.com/FI2zQLogs4 — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 18, 2023

Final from Orlando 💔 pic.twitter.com/15EHbeP9LO — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 18, 2023

The Vols are still dancing 🕺#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nOTLNqZzZE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

Opening weekend March Sadness for Duke fans #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rCS0P78qc2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

Tennessee ends Duke's 10-game win streak and is heading to the Sweet 16! pic.twitter.com/S0RzZbtz9x — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2023

Duke's Dereck Lively today: 0 points, 0/0 FG, 0/0 FT, 11 rebounds in 36 minutes. He is the only player since 1960 with 10 rebounds and no FG attempts in a Men's NCAA Tournament game. pic.twitter.com/od8Y7AcoO3 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 18, 2023

Beating Alabama in football and Duke in basketball is a great way for Tennessee to gain some new fans. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 18, 2023

Duke scored just 52 points in its loss to Tennessee, tied for its fewest in an NCAA Tournament game in the program’s history. Duke scored 52 in a win against Pennsylvania in 1980. pic.twitter.com/wkfe3dcl4x — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 18, 2023

Duke haters watching them lose today after their hot streak heading into the tournamentpic.twitter.com/ibAUn1pR7i — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 18, 2023

If you are surprised @Vol_Hoops took down Duke… you have not watched enough @sec hoops. The most physical, athletic, size and speed league in country all year long. Nothing finesse about SEC…ACC plays different style. — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) March 18, 2023

Oliver Nkamhoua vs. Duke: 🔸27 PTS

🔸10-13 FG

🔸3-4 3FG

🔸5 REB Vols ADVANCE to Sweet 16 ✔️ (@amazon) pic.twitter.com/add77DT862 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2023

