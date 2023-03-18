NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Duke basketball postgame social media buzz

Zach McKinnell
No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-10, 11-7 SEC) defeated No. 5 seed Duke (27-9, 14-6 ACC), 65-52, Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and will face the winner of the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic and No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson game.

Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols with 27 points and five rebounds, while shooting over 76 percent from the field. Santiago Vescovi contributed 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Duke in NCAA Tournament

Following Tennessee’s second-round win over Duke, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Duke postgame social media buzz is listed below.

