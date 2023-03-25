NCAA tournament Sweet 16 updates: No. 2 Texas coasts into Elite Eight with big win over Xavier

Marcus Carr (5) and Texas are headed to the Elite Eight after running past Xavier in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Mo. (William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas hit its stride early on Friday night and never looked back.

The second-seeded Longhorns overwhelmed No. 3 Xavier in an 83-71 win in the final Sweet 16 game of the NCAA tournament on Friday night in Kansas City, Mo.

After the last two remaining 1 seeds were eliminated earlier in the night, Texas is now the highest seed left in the field of eight.

The Longhorns won with their deep and talented group of guards, namely Tyrese Hunter (19 points) and Marcus Carr (18). Christian Bishop also added 18 as five Texas players to score in double figures.

The Musketeers fell behind early and were never able to fight their way back into it despite 21 points from Adam Kunkel.

Interim Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry continues to make for an interesting decision in the offseason. Will Texas elevate him to full-time coach or will they go in a different direction after Terry has led the team to its first Elite Eight since 2008?