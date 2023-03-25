NCAA tournament Sweet 16: UConn goes down! No. 3 Ohio State ends Huskies' Final Four streak, advances to Elite Eight

Associated Press

The critique of UConn under coach Dan Hurley had been the program’s inability to win in March. Consecutive first-round NCAA Tournament exits meant the Huskies were good, not great — certainly not anywhere in league with the UConn women’s program. In perhaps the maddest March of all, Huskies proved they are elite again, putting in another dominating performance a few hours after the UConn women had a rare misstep.