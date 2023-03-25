NCAA tournament Sweet 16: UConn goes down! No. 3 Ohio State ends Huskies' Final Four streak, advances to Elite Eight
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continues Saturday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. No. 3-seeded Ohio State came out and dominated throughout the game to end No. 2 UConn's streak of Final Four appearances with a 73-61 win.
Recap of UConn-Ohio State in the Sweet 16
More on the NCAA tournament
How Caitlin Clark's 10 career triple-doubles rank in NCAA history
Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the National Player of the Year debate
Is there a team that can keep South Carolina from a repeat championship?
Dawn Staley's Cheyney jersey 'means a lot' to coach Alishia Mosley's team
Even without a Caitlin Clark career day, Iowa's defense could portend title run
Ole Miss' 'gritty' defense sends No. 1 Stanford home in historic early exit
Why top seeds are more vulnerable in women's NCAA tournament as parity grows
Re-ranking the women's Sweet 16 from South Carolina to teams with toughest road to title
Villanova's Maddy Siegrist leaving her mark through record books and leadership
Angel Reese, Cavinder twins highlight success of transfer portal in Elite Eight run