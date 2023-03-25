NCAA tournament Sweet 16: UConn goes down! No. 3 Ohio State ends Huskies' Final Four streak, advances to Elite Eight

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon drives toward the basket as UConn guard Nika Muhl, left, closes in on defense in the first quarter of their Sweet 16 game of the NCAA women&#39;s tournament in Seattle on March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continues Saturday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. No. 3-seeded Ohio State came out and dominated throughout the game to end No. 2 UConn's streak of Final Four appearances with a 73-61 win.

