NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 scores: What you missed in women's, men's tournaments on Sunday

Day one of the Sweet 16 brought highly anticipated story lines, upsets and down-to-the-final possession games.

Indiana women’s basketball is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history following a win against No. 1 seeded North Carolina State, and Sister Jean is headed home after Loyola Chicago fell to No. 12 seed Oregon State in the men's tournament.

Which Pac-12 team — No. 6 Southern Cal or No. 7 Oregon — will prevail in their Sweet 16 battle? Will No. 2 seed Maryland keep rolling in the women's tournament or can No. 6 Texas advance in its home state?

With so much action taking place Sunday, USA TODAY Sports is breaking down all the results and how they affect the respective brackets.

Here is the latest from the Sweet 16:

NCAA women's tournament

No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 5 Georgia Tech 65

No. 1 seed South Carolina is headed to its fourth Elite Eight since 2015 after beating No. 5 seed Georgia Tech 76-65. The Gamecocks were led by sophomore guard Zia Cooke, who finished with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists. Coming out of halftime, All-American Aliyah Boston hadn't scored a single point for the Gamecocks but found her flow in the third quarter, scoring Carolina's first seven points of the second half. South Carolina, which shot 56% from the field and 57% from three-point range, took down a Yellow Jackets team which nearly matched them from long range (50%) but took four more shots and made four fewer from the field overall (46%). Georgia Tech was led by Lotta-Maj Lahtinen with 20 points, while Kierra Fletcher added 16 points and Lorela Cubaj 15. Gamecocks sophomore Laeticia Amihere scored 15 points off of the bench and Victaria Saxton adding 12.

— Analis Bailey

No. 1 Stanford 89, No. 5 Missouri State 62

No. 1 overall seed Stanford had no problems with Missouri State, defeating the Lady Bears 89-62. After giving up the opening points, the Cardinal scored two quick baskets and led for the remainder of the game, building a 23-point lead by halftime. Senior guard Kiana Williams continued to shine in her hometown with 16 points, 12 of which came from 3-point land. Thirty-two of Stanford's 71 shots against Missouri State came from beyond the arc, and the Cardinal hit 15 of them, while Missouri State went 8-for-15 from deep. Sophomore guard Hannah Jump scored a team-high 17 points off the bench for Stanford — hitting 5 of 7 three-pointers — which also matched her season high. No Missouri State starter scored in double figures, but senior guard Elle Ruffridge came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points. The win was the Cardinal's ninth consecutive double-digit victory and gets them to their 21st Elite Eight appearance and fourth since 2016.

— Jordan Mendoza

No. 2 Louisville 60, No. 6 Oregon 42

Louisville is going back to the Elite Eight for the third time in the last four NCAA Tournaments after a dominant win against Oregon. Led by a stellar performance from All-American Dana Evans, who had struggled from the field in the last five games, Sunday was Evans' night. The senior guard had 29 points and made 11-of-21 shots from the field after missing her first five shots against the Ducks. The Cardinals also shut down a potent Oregon offense that came into the game averaging 72 points per game. Louisville forced Oregon to shoot just 32.1% from the field, 11.1% from beyond the arc. The Cardinals scored just 10 points in the first quarter before pouring in 19 points in the second and led 29-14 at halftime, solidifying a lead they would never give up.

— Cameron Teague Robinson, Louisville Courier Journal

No. 6 Texas vs No. 2 Maryland, 9 p.m. ET

NCAA men's tournament

No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 5 Creighton 65

Three down and three to go for unbeaten Gonzaga. The No. 1-seeded Bulldogs advanced to the Elite Eight with a 83-65 defeat of No. 5 seed Creighton. The recipe against Creighton was similar to the other 28 victories by Gonzaga this year. The Bulldogs, the country's top scoring team, had too much offensive firepower for the Bluejays, who hung around for much of the first half but couldn't keep up with the pace set by Gonzaga. The Bulldogs continued to push the pace in the second half. They scored eight of the first 10 points after the break. When Jalen Suggs hit a layup with 11:15 left, the lead was 20, and the drama of the game was over.

— Erick Smith

No. 1 Michigan 76, No. 4 Florida State 58

Michigan became the third No. 1 seed to advance to the Elite Eight Sunday after blowing out Florida State. Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns scored 14 points each, and Franz Wagner added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (23-4), who advanced to the Elite Eight for the 14th time. Chaundee Brown added 12 points of the bench as Michigan continues to thrive despite the absence of injured forward Isaiah Livers. M.J. Walker paced Florida State with 10 points — the Seminoles’ only double-figure scorer, as the team struggled to get anything going on offense for most of the game. The Seminoles (18-7) shot just 5-for-20 from three-point range and committed 12 turnovers. Michigan took a 32-21 lead into halftime and the lead eventually ballooned to 21 in the second half, with most of Michigan’s points coming on layups and dunks.

— Eddie Timanus

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 2 Alabama, 7:15 p.m. ET

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 6 USC, 9:45 p.m. ET

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament: How Sweet 16 scores affect men's, women's brackets