NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 9 Miami marches on, upsets No. 4 Villanova to advance to Elite Eight
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 began Friday as the lowest remaining seed, the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes, upset the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats, 70-65, to advance to their first Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
Recap of Villanova-Miami in the Sweet 16
