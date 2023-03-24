NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 9 Miami marches on, upsets No. 4 Villanova to advance to Elite Eight

Miami's Haley Cavinder drives to the basket against Villanova's Christina Dalce during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 24, 2023. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 began Friday as the lowest remaining seed, the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes, upset the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats, 70-65, to advance to their first Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

Recap of Villanova-Miami in the Sweet 16

