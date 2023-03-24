NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 9 Florida Atlantic keeps dancing with upset of No. 4 Tennessee

Florida Atlantic's Brandon Weatherspoon (23) celebrates against Tennessee during a Sweet 16 NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Florida Atlantic is going to be labeled as the Cinderella of this NCAA tournament. And that's probably fair after the ninth-seeded Owns upset No. 4 Tennessee 62-55 in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

But this FAU team is no fluke after entering the tournament at 31-3 and dominating Conference USA.

And the Owls once again proved that with an impressive second-half rally to put away the Vols on Thursday. FAU trailed by 5 at the half but used an 18-2 run midway through the second half to take control.

Johnell Davis led FAU with 15 points while Nick Boyd added 12 and Michael Forrest had 11.