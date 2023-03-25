NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 8 Ole Miss how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continues Friday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. In the Seattle 4 region, lower seeds dot the landscape after pulling off upsets in the first two rounds. No. 5-seeded Louisville is a regular fixture in the Sweet 16 and on a streak of six straight appearances, while this is the first time for No. 8 Ole Miss since 2007. Ole Miss advanced this year because of its stunning upset of No. 1-seeded Stanford.
How to watch
Who: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
When: 10 p.m. ET Friday
TV: ESPN
Region: Seattle 4
Follow Louisville-Ole Miss in the Sweet 16
