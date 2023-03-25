Breaking News:

NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 8 Ole Miss how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith and the Cardinals are one of the surprise Sweet 16 entrants in the Seattle 4 region. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continues Friday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. In the Seattle 4 region, lower seeds dot the landscape after pulling off upsets in the first two rounds. No. 5-seeded Louisville is a regular fixture in the Sweet 16 and on a streak of six straight appearances, while this is the first time for No. 8 Ole Miss since 2007. Ole Miss advanced this year because of its stunning upset of No. 1-seeded Stanford.

How to watch

Who: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

When: 10 p.m. ET Friday

TV: ESPN

Region: Seattle 4

