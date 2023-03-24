NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 9 Miami live updates, TV, scores
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 begins Friday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina; and Seattle, with four games. The first game between No. 4-seeded Villanova and No. 9 Miami tips off at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in the Greenville 2 region. Villanova's Maddy Siegrist is the nation's leading scorer at 29.2 points per game. She's also the Wildcats' all-around leader. Miami advanced to the Sweet 16 by knocking off top-seeded Indiana.
How to watch
Who: No. 4 seed Villanova vs. No. 9 seed Miami (Florida)
When: 2:30 p.m. ET Friday
TV: ESPN
Region: Greenville 2
Follow Villanova-Miami in the Sweet 16
