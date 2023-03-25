Breaking news:

With Houston's loss to Miami, this will be first Elite Eight without a single No. 1 seed

NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 2 Iowa downs No. 6 Colorado, heads to Elite Eight

Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark&#39;s No. 2-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes are the highest remaining seed in the Seattle 4 region. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continued Friday with another bid to the Elite Eight as No. 2-seeded Iowa rallied and staved off No. 6 Colorado's upset bid with a 87-77 win on Friday night in Seattle. Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 31 points.

