NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 2 Iowa downs No. 6 Colorado, heads to Elite Eight

The Maize And Blue Review

The race for 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is winding down, as a top five and decision date has been announced. Davis took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce his top five which includes the Wolverines as well as a decision date which is set for March 31, the day before the Wolverines' spring game. Davis is coming off a weekend visit to Ann Arbor where the family had some quality time with both Jim Harbaugh and new quarterback coach Kirk Campbell.