NCAA tournament Sweet 16: Markquis Nowell, Kansas State outlast Michigan State in OT

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell put up a legendary performance in Thursday's win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Markquis Nowell's record-breaking performance led No. 3 Kansas State past No. 7 Michigan State, 98-93, in an absolute classic Sweet 16 matchup that needed overtime to decide need overtime to settle on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Nowell, playing in his hometown of New York City, dropped 19 assists, most all time in an NCAA tournament game, to go along with 20 points and five steals.

He made one brilliant pass after another, including several highlight-reel plays down the stretch and the game-sealing steal in the closing seconds.

K-State is headed to the Elite Eight, where it will face the winner of Florida Atlantic-Tennessee.