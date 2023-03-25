NCAA tournament Sweet 16 live scores, updates: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier

Texas is a veteran group lead by senior guard Sir'Jabari Rice. That experience may come in handy in the Sweet 16 against Xavier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Since the domestic violence allegation that led to coach Chris Beard’s termination, interim head coach Rodney Terry has led the Longhorns to a 21-7 record, a Big 12 tournament title and the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2008. Can he continue the NCAA tournament run as the second-seeded Longhorns take on No. 3 Xavier on Friday night in Midwest region?

They'll have to contend with a similarly hot Xavier team which is coached once again by Sean Miller, who returned to the program this season after a long stint in Arizona. His team has gotten strong contributions from up and down the lineup in the tournament so far. Jerome Hunter has led the way for the Musketeers so far with a combined 38 points in the first two rounds. Both Miller and Xavier are searching for their first Final Four appearance.

Texas will lean on the experience of senior guards Sir'Jabari Rice and Marcus Carr along with senior forward Timmy Allen. The veteran group has proven it can win in multiple ways, beating Colgate with a barrage of 3-pointers scoring in the first round before gutting out a tough win against Penn State in the second round despite going just 1-of-13 from beyond the arc.

How to watch Texas vs. Xavier

Who: No. 2 seed Texas vs. No. 3 seed Xavier

When: 7:15 p.m. ET Friday

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

TV: CBS

Region: Midwest

Line: Texas -4.5 on BetMGM