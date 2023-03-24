NCAA tournament Sweet 16 live scores, updates: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami

Houston's Marcus Sasser has been fighting through a groin injury, but he'll be counted on in a tough matchup against Miami on Friday. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The NCAA tournament Midwest regional begins with No. 1 Houston continuing its quest to a potential Final Four in its hometown. It's next task: A Sweet 16 clash against No. 5 Miami at on Friday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The good news for Houston is that Marcus Sasser’s groin injury appears to be healing and that its defense appears up to any challenge. The Cougars held Auburn to four second-half baskets in the second round to erase a 10-point halftime deficit and pull away for a comfortable win. Fellow Houston guard Jamal Shead also banged up his knee in that game, but appears to be good to go.

The Cougars will need to bring their usual intensity on defense against a Miami team that features some tough shot-making guards. Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller combined for 46 points and the Hurricanes dominated the offensive glass in a big win over Indiana in the second round. Miami is the last surviving ACC team in the tournament and it's trying to advance to it second straight Elite Eight.

How to watch Houston vs. Miami

Who: No. 1 seed Houston vs. No. 5 seed Miami

When: 7:15 p.m. ET Friday

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

TV: CBS

Region: Midwest

Line: Houston -7.5 on BetMGM