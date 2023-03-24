NCAA tournament Sweet 16 live scores, updates: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State

The NCAA men's tournament Sweet 16 continues Friday in Louisville and Kansas City. The first game between top-seeded Alabama and No. 5 San Diego State in the South region tips off at 6:30 ET.

For as good as Alabama has looked in March, and for most of the season, there are flaws. The Tide turns it over a lot. They're not a great 3-point shooting team (34.1%, which is 172nd in the nation according to KenPom) and they shoot 3s at a higher rate than just about any team in college basketball. NBA lottery prospect Brandon Miller is a special talent but his shooting percentage in the last three games has cratered.

San Diego State has its own issues — it's not a good offensive team — but the Aztecs have had a good season and looked strong in their first two tournament games. San Diego State is a fantastic defensive team. The Aztecs might not beat Alabama, but they can keep it close.

How to watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Who: No. 1 seed Alabama vs. No. 5 seed San Diego State

When: 6:30 p.m. ET Friday

TV: TBS

Region: South