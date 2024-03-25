NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 bracket: Everything to know as men's March Madness heats up

How sweet it is for 16 teams left in the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament.

March Madness is hitting its fever pitch, as the 68-team field has been dwindled to just 16. The 2024 Sweet 16 gets underway Thursday, and there's a bit of conference diversity happening among the field — with a small twist.

Of the remaining teams, four squads are members of the ACC, the most of any conference left in the field. The Big East follows with three teams left in the fold, while several other conferences are represented with at least one squad.

While some expected the ACC to flounder once the tournament got underway, it's no surprise to see some of the conference stalwarts keep dancing as the calendar nears April. Well, that's what makes it "madness," right?

Here's what to know about the Sweet 16, the conferences and how you can watch more chaos unfold come Thursday:

Who is in the Sweet 16?

Here's who'll be playing to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight starting Thursday:

Sweet 16 bracket

Here's who will tip off starting March 28:

Thursday, March 28:

(6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona

(5) San Diego State vs. (1) Connecticut

(4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina

(3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State

Friday, March 29

(11) North Carolina State vs. (2) Marquette

(5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue

(4) Duke vs. (1) Houston

(3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee

As for the Elite Eight matchups, here's how they would break down:

(1) Connecticut OR (5) San Diego State vs. (3) Illinois OR (2) Iowa State (East final)

(1) North Carolina OR (4) Alabama vs. (6) Clemson OR (2) Arizona (West final)

(1) Houston OR (4) Duke vs. (11) North Carolina State OR (2) Marquette (South final)

(1) Purdue OR (5) Gonzaga vs. (3) Creighton OR (2) Tennessee

Sweet 16 teams by conference

Of the remaining teams, four belong to the ACC, three to the Big East, two to the Big Ten, two to the Big 12, two to the SEC, one to the Pac 12, one to the West Coast Conference and one to the Mountain West.

Here's a quick rundown of the remaining quads in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and which conference they represent:

Sweet 16 streaming and TV schedule

Here's how you can catch the Sweet 16 starting Thursday night (all times Eastern):

Thursday, March 28:

(6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona | 7:09 p.m. | CBS (TV) | Fubo (Live stream)

(5) San Diego State vs. (1) Connecticut | 7:39 p.m. | TBS (TV) | Sling TV (Live stream)

(4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina | 9:39 p.m. | CBS (TV) | Fubo (Live stream)

(3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State | 10:09 p.m. | TBS (TV) | Sling TV (Live stream)

Friday, March 29

(11) North Carolina State vs. (2) Marquette | 7:09 p.m. | CBS (TV) | Fubo (Live stream)

(5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue | 7:39 p.m. | TBS (TV) | Sling TV (Live stream)

(4) Duke vs. (1) Houston | 9:39 p.m. | CBS (TV) | Fubo (Live stream)

(3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee | 10:09 p.m. | TBS | Sling TV

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Sweet 16 bracket: Teams by conference, plus how to stream