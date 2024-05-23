NCAA Tournament super regional bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for Road to WCWS

The NCAA Tournament super regionals on the Road to the Women's College World Series has been set.

Starting Thursday, 16 teams will compete across eight super regional host sites in a best-of-three-game series to determine who advances to the WCWS at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Two non-seeded teams advanced out of the regionals. One of them included Arizona, an eight-time WCWS champion, out of the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by No. 12 national seed Arkansas.

The super regional round will start Thursday with a rematch of the 2021 and 2023 WCWS championship series, when No. 15 national seed Florida State takes on No. 2, three-time defending WCWS champion Oklahoma in the Norman Super Regional. No. 6 UCLA and No. 11 Georgia is the other scheduled Super Regional to start Thursday. Both games are slated to be aired on ESPN2.

Texas, the No. 1 overall seed, is slated to take on in-state rival and future SEC opponent Texas A&M in the Austin Super Regional. SEC foes No. 3 Tennessee and No. 14 Alabama will play each other in the Knoxville Super Regional. Both regionals, along with four others, start Friday.

Here's a look at the Super Regional bracket, including TV channels and times for each game:

NCAA Tournament Super Regional brackets

Austin Super Regional

(1) Texas (50-7)

(16) Texas A&M (43-13)

Norman Super Regional

(2) Oklahoma (52-6)

(15) Florida State (46-14)

Knoxville Super Regional

(3) Tennessee (43-10)

(14) Alabama (36-17)

Gainesville Super Regional

(4) Florida (49-12)

Baylor (35-21)

Stillwater Super Regional

(5) Oklahoma State (47-10)

Arizona (37-16-1)

Los Angeles Super Regional

(6) UCLA (40-10)

(11) Georgia (43-17)

Columbia Super Regional

(7) Missouri (47-16)

(10) Duke (50-6)

Stanford Super Regional

(8) Stanford (39-22)

(9) LSU (40-15)

2024 NCAA Softball Tournament Super Regional schedule, scores today

Thursday, May 23

All times Central

(2) Oklahoma vs. (15) Florida State | 6 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

(6) UCLA vs. (11) Georgia | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Austin Super Regional

Friay, May 24

Game 1: (1) Texas vs. (16) Texas A&M | 5 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Saturday, May 25

Game 2: | 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Game 3*: TBD

Norman Super Regional

Thursday, May 23

Game 1: (2) Oklahoma vs. (15) Florida State | 6 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Friday, May 24

Game 2: 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Game 3*: TBD

Knoxville Super Regional

Friday, May 24

Game 1: (3) Tennessee vs. (14) Alabama | 3 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Saturday, May 25

Game 2: 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Game 3*: TBD

Gainesville Super Regional

Friday, May 24

Game 1: (4) Florida vs. Baylor | 11 a.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Saturday, May 25

Game 2: 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 26

Game 3*: TBD

Stillwater Super Regional

Friday, May 24

Game 1: (5) Oklahoma State vs. Arizona | 7 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Saturday, May 25

Game 2: 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Game 3*: TBD

Los Angeles Super Regional

Thursday, May 23

Game 1: (6) UCLA vs. (11) Georgia | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Friday, May 24

Game 2: 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Game 3*: TBD

Columbia Super Regional

Friday, May 24

Game 1: (7) Missouri vs. (10) Duke | 1 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Saturday, May 25

Game 2: Noon

Sunday, May 26

Game 3*: TBD

Stanford Super Regional

Friday, May 24

Game 1: (8) Stanford vs. (9) LSU | 9 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Saturday, May 25

Game 2: 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Game 3*: TBD

How to watch, stream 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament games

TV channel: ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN app | Fubo (free trial)

All games will be on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, for the super regional round. The first game of every series will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU. All of the games broadcast on ESPN's family of networks can also be streamed on the ESPN app or on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

