NCAA tournament - Sunday games to watch

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA champion Danny Green preview the fourth day of the 2024 NCAA Men’s tournament, including Tyon Grant-Foster and the Grand Canyon Antelopes in the second round for the first time in school history.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The weekend is full of action. So let's take a look at some of the Sunday matchups. We're excited about the most in the NCAA tournament, Krysten Peek, Danny Green. I'm Jason Fitz, KP, let's start with you. What do you got?

KRYSTEN PEEK: It has to be Grand Canyon University versus Alabama. Grand Canyon senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster is one of the best stories in all of college basketball. Started as a JUCO, went to Kansas. Didn't do much there. Transferred to DePaul. Collapsed twice, underwent two heart surgeries. Found a home after he was cleared by a doctor at Mayo Clinic at GCU. He led them to their first tournament win in program history and this is a guy that just does a little bit of everything.

And how can you not cheer for someone like that. He had 22 points in the win over Saint Mary's and I think they're just going to keep rolling because they're in the West region. Alabama fans aren't traveling. Well, if you watch the game Friday night, you just saw that it just looked like a home game for Grand Canyon. And I think you're going to get that same atmosphere on Sunday.

JASON FITZ: I give you a little credit. You've been big on Grand Canyon through the whole process. We've been tough on you a couple times KP like you've been on this one from the outset, speaking of 30 win teams, I'm going to jump in here and give you a match-up I'm looking forward to, it's the Dukes versus Duke. James Madison obviously getting a lot of love after their win over Wisconsin.

I want to stress here that I think that in part James Madison under seeded in this. But also James Madison defensively is a better team than they get credit for. Now Duke if you look at the analytics, they're top 10 efficiency team on offense. They're going to be tested a little bit. I know Madison, they haven't played necessarily the same level of team that they're playing. But that didn't change JMU versus Wisconsin.

So I'm genuinely interested to see what Duke looks like on a team that can score and that can actually play defensively.

DANNY GREEN: Aren't we all? But for me, there's two. The one that-- like Clemson versus Baylor. Clemson played better than I expected them to in their first game. I have Baylor going pretty far so I wanted them to make my bracket look decent because right now it is pretty bad. But the main one I'm looking for is the Marquette Colorado game. Those two guard matchups with KJ Simpson, and Tyler Kolek.

That match-up for me is the one that I'm looking at. Obviously, we love what KJ Simpson did in the last game hitting the game winner. But this is a big stage for them. I want to see who can control the tempo, control the game and hopefully get their team a win in this tournament.

JASON FITZ: He gets to because he played that's the way it works.