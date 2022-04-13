NCAA tournament star Armando Bacot returning to North Carolina for senior season

One of the stars of the NCAA tournament will be back playing college basketball next season.

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot announced Wednesday that he has decided to return for his senior season. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center helped lead the Tar Heels on an epic run all the way to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed, despite playing much of the Final Four with a sprained ankle.

Bacot, a three-year starter for the Tar Heels, averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds while shooting 56.9% from the field last season. In UNC’s six NCAA tournament games, Bacot averaged 15.3 points and 16.5 rebounds per game, including a 20-point, 22-rebound outing in the Elite Eight win over St. Peter’s.

Bacot then followed that up with 11 points and 21 rebounds in UNC’s memorable Final Four victory over rival Duke. In the title game, Bacot posted 15 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort against Kansas. In the end, Bacot tied David Robinson’s single-season NCAA record with 31 double-doubles.

In a video posted on social media, Bacot explained that he wants the chance to experience another deep run in the NCAA tournament with the goal of bringing UNC its seventh national championship.

Tar Heel forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lBbbrb0hTT — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) April 13, 2022

“This year's experience showed me that I do not want to miss the chance to do it again next season," Bacot said. “On the court we got so close this year. I know there are no guarantees, but I want the opportunity to play in those big games, to keep Carolina on that national stage, and to have the chance to do what coach (Hubert) Davis has talked about since his first day on the job — put another banner in the Smith Center. My Carolina story isn't finished just yet. Next season starts right now."

North Carolina's Armando Bacot reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

North Carolina among next year’s title favorites

Only one key contributor from this year’s national runner-up will not be back on the UNC roster next season. Forward Brady Manek, a sharp-shooting transfer from Oklahoma, is out of eligibility.

The other Tar Heel stars can all return. Bacot is the first to make it official. Caleb Love, the sophomore guard who hit the pivotal shot in the Final Four win over Duke, could test the NBA waters. R.J. Davis, Love’s backcourt mate, could do the same. Leaky Black, the team’s top defender, has one more year of eligibility remaining. Puff Johnson, one of the few reserves who saw postseason action, is expected back.

On top of that, UNC also has three top 100 recruits signed and ready to join the roster.

With so much talent returning, North Carolina is among the betting favorites to win next year’s national championship at BetMGM. UNC is currently listed at +1400 at BetMGM, behind Duke (+1000), Kentucky (+1000), Arkansas (+1200), Gonzaga (+1200) and Kansas (+1200).