NCAA Tournament - South Region bracket breakdown
Yahoo Sports college basketball reporter Krysten Peek gives her first-look breakdown of the South Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.
Freshman Adam Fantilli had two goals and two assists as Michigan hockey dominated Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten tournament final with a 7-3 win,
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, along with players Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliott, and Blake Hinson all met with the media on Sunday to discuss the Panthers making the NCAA Tournament. Here is video from that session.
Tom Izzo earned Michigan State basketball's 25th straight NCAA tournament bid Sunday, and the Spartans face USC in the East Region first round Friday.
Vanderbilt basketball did not make the NCAA Tournament and will be left out of the March Madness bracket, it was announced on Selection Sunday.
Mississippi State basketball will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against Pittsburgh. Here's our prediction for the First Four meeting.
The 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is set. Get your printable bracket here and make your March Madness picks now.
The 2023 Big Ten hockey tournament will be played on campus sites, including in Ann Arbor, beginning on March 3 and running through March 18.
Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
The No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.
UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985.
Point spreads were released for the Thursday and Friday games.
South Carolina will be a heavy favorite to win its third national championship in this month's NCAA Tournament.
Check out our region-by-region breakdown of the March Madness schedule as it’s available on Sunday, plus a printable tournament bracket.
Here are all of the teams that have automatically qualified for the men's and women's college basketball tournaments.