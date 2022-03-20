NCAA tournament second-round action in images

Trimming the field

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the NCAA tournament saw the defending national champs Baylor bounced in a thriller as the field for the Sweet 16 took shape.

March Madness 2022

UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots against Mercer Bears guard Shannon Titus (21) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan (1) celebrates as the game heads to overtime against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) walks off the court after losing to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

The UCF Knights mascot on the floor during a break in the action against the Florida Gators in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taylor Thierry (14) drives to the basket against Missouri State Lady Bears guard Sydney Wilson (21) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Creighton Bluejays guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

UCF Knights forward Brittney Smith (32) shoots against Florida Gators guard Kristina Moore (14) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

UCF Knights guard Diamond Battles (3) drives the ball against Florida Gators guard Nina Rickards (15) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

March Madness 2022

The Richmond Spiders cheerleaders pose for a picture before the game between the Providence Friars and the Richmond Spiders during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Suzy Cole, left, and her mother Edna Cole, right, take a photo with the Indy sign before the NCAA Tournament second round game between Tennessee and Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. USAT Photo

March Madness 2022

Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) dunks the ball during the NCAA Tournament second round game between Tennessee and Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. USAT Photo

March Madness 2022

Providence Friars guard Al Durham (1) and Richmond Spiders guard Quentin Southall (25) go for the ball during the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) is helped off the court by forward Logan Cremonesi (20) after Jaquez went down with an injury during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against St. Mary’s, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

March Madness 2022

Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) guard Kennedy Chandler (1) battle Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) for the ball in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Providence Friars head coach Ed Cooley hugs guard Matteus Case (3) during the second half against the Richmond Spiders during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

A Tennessee fan dances with multiple pom-poms during the NCAA Tournament second round game between Tennessee and Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. USAT

March Madness 2022

The New Mexico State Aggies mascot during the first half ap during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Notre Dame’s Maya Dodson (0) puts up a shot beside UMass’ Makennah White (5) and UMass in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Ok. USAT

March Madness 2022

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) handles the ball against New Mexico State Aggies guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) during the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

St. Peter’s Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) looks to move the ball around Murray State Racers forward DJ Burns (55) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts in the first half of the game against the Baylor Bears during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Dickies Arena on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

March Madness 2022

Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II throws a pass around Gonzaga Bulldogs defenders forward Drew Timme (2) and Chet Holmgren (34) during their second round NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. USA TODAY Network

March Madness 2022

Oklahoma’s Madi Williams (25) celebrates beside IUPUI’s Macee Williams (50) during a women’s basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and IUPUI in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Ok. USAT

March Madness 2022

Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren dunks the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. USAT

March Madness 2022

Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II throws a pass around Gonzaga Bulldogs defenders forward Drew Timme (2) and Chet Holmgren (34) during their second round NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. USAT

March Madness 2022

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts to a call against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness 2022

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots the ball over Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) and forward Reggie Chaney (32) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

1

1