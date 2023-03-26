NCAA tournament scores, updates: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton

The West region was supposed to be a breeze for top-seeded Alabama. But after No. 5 San Diego State stunned the college basketball world on Friday, we're now left with a surprise Elite Eight matchup between the Aztecs and No. 6 seed Creighton.

The Aztecs' defense is the primary reason they're just one win away from the Final Four. It's held opponents to an average of 58 points in three NCAA tournament wins over No. 12 Charleston, No. 13 Furman and No. 1 Alabama.

The Bluejays, on the other hand, have arrived at this moment with a high-scoring offense that can bite opponents in any number of ways. Star center Ryan Kalkbrenner showed out with 31 points in their opener against NC State. In a second-round win over Baylor, it was sharpshooting guard Ryan Nembhard who carried the Bluejays with 30 points. In their Sweet 16 win over Princeton, three different players had 19 points or more. Creighton is averaging 81 points per tourney game.

Will offense or defense carry the day? A date with Florida Atlantic in Houston is on the line for the winner.